Science City in Ahmedabad: A reflection of Vibrant Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 22 : The Science City in Ahmedabad, which has over the years witnessed several new-age innovations, reflects the true picture of Vibrant Gujarat.

As the state of Gujarat gears up for yet another Vibrant Gujarat summit in January, the Science City of Ahmedabad takes pride in hosting as many as three summits so far.

The Science City in Ahmedabad, perhaps the world's largest science city, was the venue of Vibrant Gujarat in 2005, 2007 and 2009.

Science City is an ambitious initiative of the government of Gujarat to trigger an inquiry of science in the mind of a common citizen with the aid of entertainment and experiential knowledge.

Recalling the memories of hosting the Vibrant Gujarat event Vrajesh Parikh, General Manager at the Science City Ahmedabad said, "It was our pleasure and pride hosting as many as three consecutive Vibrant Gujarat events here in Science City. The venue witnessed the presence of then Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides him, several foreign businessmen, top Indian businessmen, ambassadors of various countries, and chief ministers of many states have come to our science city."

Vrajesh Parikh further recalled the science city has been witness to hundreds of MoUs.

"The success of Vibrant Gujarat at Science City has not only made Gujarat state Vibrant but also our own Science City," Parikh added.

The science city is spread over more than 2,000 acres of land.

Every month, Science City witnesses the arrival of about one lakh visitors.

It houses a robotic gallery and a nature park. Now it is coming with a bio-human biological science gallery, an astronomical gallery, a defence gallery, and an aviation gallery.

Meanwhile, leading up to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, scheduled for January 2024, as many as 147 MoUs have been signed, projecting potential investments worth Rs 2.91 lakh crore in the initial phase.

MoUs encompassed various sectors, including engineering, auto industries, mineral-based projects, industrial parks, textiles and apparel, education, health, and agro and food processing.

As a precursor to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, an event focusing on the petrochemical sector of the state is set to be organised in Bharuch on Saturday.

Two seminars focused particularly on skill development will be held during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, its tenth edition scheduled for next month.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024.

The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10.

