SCMHRD Opens Applications for 2026 MBA Intake via SNAP 2025, Join AACSB-Accredited Institute

New Delhi [India], August 19: Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, one of India's premier AACSB accredited management institutes, has officially opened registrations for its three Master of Business Administration (MBA) full time residential programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2025. This announcement marks the beginning of the admission process for the academic year 2026-2027 and the academic batch of 2026-2028. Prospective students can apply for admission through the official website: www.snaptest.org/

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, SCMHRD continues to cement its position as a leader in management education. SCMHRD through the SNAP test offers aspirants across India a pathway to a globally recognised and industry-relevant MBA.

The institute offers three full time residential MBA programmes viz. MBA (Area- Marketing, Human Resources, Finance and Operations), MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM) and MBA in Business Analytics (BA). All programmes are designed to provide a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning, and practical exposure through industry projects, guest lectures, CSR activities, and global semester exchange opportunities.

Speaking on the admissions, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director of SCMHRD said, "SCMHRD has consistently demonstrated a strong record of producing industry-ready leaders. With our updated curriculum, emphasis on leadership, and outstanding placement outcomes, we are proud to open our doors to a new cohort of aspirants seeking to transform their careers with a world-class MBA education."

Eligibility Criteria

SCMHRD invites applications from candidates who meet the following eligibility requirements for its MBA programmes.

For the flagship MBA programme, applicants must have successfully completed a bachelor's degree from a recognised university or institution of national importance, securing at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade (a minimum of 45% is required for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes).

For the MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM), eligibility extends to graduates in Engineering (B.E./B.Tech), Architecture (B.Arch), or Planning (B.Plan) from a recognised university or institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST candidates). Candidates from non-engineering disciplines are also eligible, provided they meet the same minimum academic criteria and have at least 12 months of relevant work experience in sectors such as infrastructure, infrastructure consultancy, energy, real estate, logistics, supply chain, or other infrastructure allied industries.

For the MBA in Business Analytics (BA), candidates must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution of national importance with at least 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% for SC/ST candidates), along with a minimum of two years of full-time work experience acquired after graduation.

Rankings, Accreditations & Career Outcomes

SCMHRD has established itself as a leading institution in management education, earning recognition from prestigious ranking bodies globally and in India for 2024. Its inclusion in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024 Ranking as the 76th best business school globally and 8th in India places it among the world's elite. This is a significant indicator of its high-quality curriculum, career services, and alumni success.

Adding to this, SCMHRD was also ranked among the top 100 business schools globally by LinkedIn in LinkedIn Top MBA 2024, which assesses a school's ability to help students grow their careers. This dual global recognition highlights the institution's strong professional network and the tangible career progression of its graduates.

In national rankings, SCMHRD's performance is equally impressive. The Fortune India Best B-School Ranking 2024 places it 16th in the Top B-Schools of India, 7th among Top Private B-Schools, 6th in the West Zone, and 2nd in Pune. Furthermore, the GHRDC-CSR B-School Survey 2024 awarded SCMHRD a 1st overall position for 'Placement (Domestic & International), USP, Social Responsibility, Networking and Industry Interface'. The institute also ranked 1st in Private B-schools' Ranking of State Champions and 3rd overall for 'Faculty, Publication, Research, Consultancy, MDP & other programmes,' and 4th among the Top Private B-Schools of India.

Strengthened by a robust alumni network of over 6500 professionals across industries and geographies, SCMHRD continues to build leaders who make an impact worldwide. The institute's stellar placement record further underscores its reputation, with 100% placement assistance year after year.

SNAP 2025 Schedule

The registration and payment window for SNAP 2025 will remain open until November 20, 2025 (Thursday). Admit cards will be made available on the official website, www.snaptest.org, with detailed test timings communicated directly to candidates via their admit cards. SNAP 2025 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) on three distinct dates - December 6, 2025 (Saturday), December 14, 2025 (Sunday), and December 20, 2025 (Saturday), offering candidates the flexibility to choose a suitable slot and enhance their performance. The results will be declared on January 9, 2026 (Friday).

About SCMHRD

Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune, established in 1993, with a legacy of excellence in management education. SCMHRD offers programmes in MBA, Infrastructure Development and Management, Business Analytics and MBA Executive. It was accredited by AACSB in 2020 and has been re-accreditation for the next 6 years which shows it is consistently recognized among world's leading B-schools.

For more information, visit the official website at https://scmhrd.edu/

