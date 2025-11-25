SCREENXX Summit and Awards 2025 Set to Bring Together India's Biggest Changemakers in Media and Entertainment

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Returning for its 7th edition, the SCREENXX Summit & Awards 2025 is all set to take center stage on 26th November 2025 in Mumbai, bringing with it a powerful theme that captures the pulse of the industry: "Reinvent. Reimagine. Rise. M&E's Great Transformation." As India's most influential platform for media and entertainment leadership, SCREENXX continues to unite visionaries, creators, strategists, and innovators who are shaping the future of content across every screen.

As India continues to emerge as one of the world's most dynamic content markets, the SCREENXX Summit has become the industry's premier platform for meaningful dialogue and forward-thinking discussions. From the acceleration of OTT and regional content to the rise of creator-driven IPs, tech-enabled production, immersive experiences, and new monetization modelsthe summit shines a spotlight on the forces redefining entertainment across mediums.

The 7th edition promises a powerful mix of panel discussions, keynotes, fireside chats, and masterclasses led by leaders from cinema, broadcasting, streaming platforms, audio, digital publishing, influencer networks, and marketing ecosystems. It is a convergence of executives, creators, strategists, and rising talent united by one mission: to decode the future of content.

Bijoya Ghosh, Founder & CEO of Adgully: "SCREENXX has always been a platform that celebrates the creators, innovators, and leaders shaping the future of content. In 2025, the industry stands at a defining momentwhere technology, creativity, and consumer behavior are intersecting in unprecedented ways. The SCREENXX Summit & Awards aims to not only explore these transformations but also inspire bold ideas, enable collaboration, and honor the excellence that drives this dynamic ecosystem forward."

"As the video and content ecosystem continues to transform at an extraordinary pace, collaborating with Adgully's SCREENXX 2025 presents a timely opportunity to support conversations shaping this evolution. At Havas Play, our focus has always been on building brands through culture, creativity, and participation values that resonate strongly with the intent of SCREENXX. Today's audiences demand experiences, not interruptions, and the industry's future will be led by those who understand this shift. This platform rightly celebrates the storytellers and innovators who are redefining how content influences and inspires." Uday Mohan, COO, Havas Media India & Havas Play

This year's summit will host some of the most respected voices in the industry, including:

* Aditya Sarpotdar, Film Director (Thamma, Munjya)

* Abhijeet Sawant, Revolutionary Voice of a generation

* Goldie Behl, Filmmaker & Founder, Rose Audio Visuals

* Harshdeep Chhabra, Head - Media Services

* Karanvir Sharma, Actor

* Prachi Narayan, Managing Partner, Havas Play India, and many more.

Beyond sessions and conversations, the summit offers a space dedicated to networking and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to connecting with media executives, creators, platform leaders, marketers, and innovators who are steering the next chapter of entertainment.

The summit will conclude with the prestigious SCREENXX Awards 2025, honouring outstanding achievements in content creation, digital excellence, branded entertainment, marketing innovation, and creator-driven work.

The 7th edition is supported by leading industry partners who play a pivotal role in the ecosystem:

* Presenting Partner: Havas Play

* Powered By Partner: Bajaj Almond Drops

* Gold Partners: OTT Play & SYNCMedia

* Silver Partners: CTV Scale & Vertoz

* Communication Partner: Teamology Softech and Media Services

* Gifting Partner: Rawbare

About Adgully:

Founded in 2009, Adgully is a leading digital destination for news, insights, and analysis in media, marketing, advertising, and entertainment. With a strong portfolio of high-impact IPs such as DIGIXX, SCREENEXX, MOBEXX, IMAGEXX, DATAMATIXX, and CMO's Charcha, Adgully continues to drive industry conversations and spotlight innovation across the ecosystem.

Expanding its global footprint, Adgully also operates Adgully Middle East, Adgully Asia, and The PR Postdedicated platforms that provide region-specific insights and amplify voices across global communications and marketing landscapes.

