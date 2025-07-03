SDGs Through Arts India Edition Concludes with Bengaluru Showcase

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3: Over three transformative days, art and advocacy came together in the heart of Bengaluru for the first-ever SDGs Through Arts – India Edition. Hosted at the prestigious Conrad Bengaluru, the event marked the Indian debut of a global movement that uses creativity to spark awareness and dialogue around the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The final day culminated in a spectacular gala dinner and closed-door auction, attended by dignitaries, business leaders, and cultural patrons united in support of a shared cause — advancing sustainability and education through the universal language of art.

Bringing together 17 artists from across the globe, each representing one of the 17 SDGs, the event offered a rare opportunity for attendees to witness the creative process live. Over the course of the first two days, artists painted on-site, engaging with guests and inviting them into their world of interpretation, symbolism, and storytelling.

The finale evening was a grand celebration. Internationally acclaimed speed painter Vilas Nayak delivered a powerful live performance that drew standing ovations, while Sthuti Dsa, an 11th-grade student from Christ Academy, Bengaluru, captivated guests with a Bharatanatyam recital that blended traditional grace with youthful energy.

“Bringing the SDGs Through Arts movement to India has been a deeply meaningful journey. This event was about more than just showcasing talent — it was about creating a platform where art becomes a powerful voice for education, sustainability, and global dialogue. Seeing artists and guests from so many cultures engage with the SDGs in such a heartfelt way has reaffirmed my belief that creativity truly can inspire change.” said Humera Ali, India Ambassador and local host for the initiative. “To see Bengaluru come alive with voices and visions committed to sustainability and education has been a deeply moving experience. We are proud to have created a space where art and impact go hand in hand.”

Founded by Zaahirah Muthy, an award-winning artist and activist from Mauritius, SDGs Through Arts is a global initiative that has travelled across more than 15 countries, including Paris, Dubai, Seychelles, and Dhaka. India's entry into this global circuit marks a powerful moment in the country's cultural and social narrative — positioning it not just as a participant, but as a creative hub for global change.

Reflecting on the milestone, Zaahirah Muthy shared, “India's first edition has exceeded every expectation. From the artists' passion to the city's response, it's clear that this movement has found a powerful voice in Bengaluru. We are grateful for the warmth, the talent, and the unwavering support.”

In keeping with the spirit of SDG 4: Quality Education, proceeds from the evening's art auction will be directed towards Ladies Circle India and Round Table India — two grassroots organisations working to improve learning infrastructure and educational access for children in under-resourced communities.

The India Edition also stood out for its focus on inclusivity, with a diverse roster of artists representing various mediums, geographies, and interpretations of the SDGs. From abstract landscapes to surrealist narratives, the works created were as varied as the goals themselves — yet bound by a shared vision for a better, more equitable world.

The event would not have been possible without the unwavering support of its sponsors. Raffles Park, Poshium Estates, Intellissence, The Cambridge International School, Conrad Bengaluru, The Candid Pictures, and Jaivik Farms all played a key role in supporting this landmark edition, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability, culture, and community transformation.

A notable highlight was the intimate and purposeful curation of the guest list for the gala dinner, which created a warm and collaborative space for conversations around art, philanthropy, and responsibility. Guests engaged directly with artists, gaining insight into the meaning behind each piece and the SDG it represented — transforming art from object to dialogue.

At the heart of this edition was Humera Ali Studios, the creative force behind the India launch. An internationally recognised arts initiative based in Bengaluru, the studio is led by Humera Ali, a passionate advocate for artistic expression as a tool for social change. Known for curating impactful visual narratives and cultural programming rooted in sustainability and storytelling, the studio continues to foster global collaborations that spotlight Indian artistry on the world map.

As the final brushstrokes dried and the lights dimmed on the India Edition, one message was clear: creativity is not just for gallery walls — it is a catalyst for dialogue, empathy, and action.

