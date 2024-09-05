Sean Chiao Group CEO Surbana Jurong praises PM Modi's "exceptional leadership"

Singapore, September 5 : Sean Chiao Group CEO Surbana Jurong heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "exceptional leadership."

Speaking toafter the business leaders' meeting with PM Modi on Thursday in Singapore, Surbana Jurong also expressed his desire that PM Modi encourage more collaboration with Singaporean companies and investments.

Jurong also highlighted India's growth as a global major player and being the fifth largest economy in the world under PM Modi's leadership.

"It is very exciting to meet PM Modi in person. His leadership is exceptional. This is his third term. For the past two terms, you can see that India has become one of the major players globally and the fifth-largest economy in the world. I would encourage him to open up the market to consider some of the new policies or improve some existing policies to encourage more collaboration with Singaporean companies and investments," Jurong said.

PM Modi paid an official visit to Singapore on September 4-5, 2024. The current visit was the fifth visit of PM Modi to Singapore.

Singaporean companies from diverse sectors committed an investment of over Rs 5 lakh crore (around USD 60 billion) in the next few years during a roundtable with PM Modi on Thursday.

PM Modi interacted today with a group of leading Singaporean CEOs from diverse sectors, including investment funds, infrastructure, manufacturing, energy, sustainability, and logistics. Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam of Singapore participated in the event.

Appreciating their investment footprint in India, PM Modi acknowledged the role played by the Singaporean industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Singapore. To further facilitate their collaboration with India, the Prime Minister announced the setting up of an INVEST INDIA office in Singapore, a PMO release said.

He further added that the elevation of India-Singapore ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would give a major thrust to bilateral economic relations.

The Prime Minister invited Singaporean business leaders to look at investment opportunities in India and to increase their presence in the country.

