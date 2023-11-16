SEBI focuses on data and transparency at FICCI capital market conference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : The FICCI Capital Market Conference witnessed insightful discussions led by Madhabi Puri Buch, the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Mumbai.

Buch presented a comprehensive progress report, addressing the reduction in the pendency of registration applications over the past year.

In her address, Buch shed light on the latest SEBI status report, emphasizing crucial elements such as data management and transparency in the financial markets.

Buch said, "Transparency is very important to build trust in the market, no one disputes in the need for transparency. There are many questions about how to implement transparency. SEBI Chief says the issue is with the entities and it doesn't end with the death of the person, we are working as per the committee formed by the court, also we have distributed the funds to the people (investors) who had the proof of investment".

Buch emphasized that transparency is a linchpin in building trust within the market. While acknowledging the importance of transparency, she pointed out the challenges faced in its implementation. The SEBI Chief highlighted ongoing efforts to address concerns, particularly in cases involving entities and the distribution of funds to investors with valid proof of investment.

Buch said, "Data Testing and Data Analysis must be important and then only we will move together. It will be easier to file disclosures in exchange. We Will also take up the delisting norms proposal to the SEBI board by December".

One of the key takeaways from Buch's speech was the paramount importance of data testing and analysis. According to the SEBI Chief, prioritizing these aspects is essential for collective progress in the financial sector.

She highlighted how streamlined data processes would facilitate smoother filing of disclosures in exchanges, thereby enhancing overall market efficiency.

Furthermore, Chairperson Buch announced that SEBI aims to present a proposal on delisting norms to the SEBI board by December. This move reflects SEBI's commitment to refining regulations and adapting to the evolving dynamics of the capital market.

Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), also shared valuable insights during his speech. Chauhan reported a significant trading activity, noting that 1.1 crore individuals engaged in trading in September, contributing to a total of 8 crore active investors.

Emphasizing a preference for long-term investments, Chauhan provided statistics on options trading and the participation of retail investors in various financial instruments.

Chauhan said, "1.1 crore people traded in the month of September, total of 8 crore investors are active, I always recommend long term investment,37 to 38 lakhs traders in Options trading, at least 35 lakh traded in option trading. Out of 36 lakhs 16 lakhs traded less than 1 lakh rupees per month that is .3 per cent. Jan 2020 To Dec 2023 28 lakh crore Rupee invested and in the period all the FDI coming in, for me mutual fund is right, Rs 16 lakh crore are retail investors it's a very large number".

Chauhan highlighted the positive trajectory of wealth creation, with INR 28 lakh crore invested from January 2020 to December 2023. He underscored the growing trust in the market, with 16 lakh crore rupees attributed to retail investors, demonstrating a robust presence in the financial landscape.

Chauhan said, "In terms of the numbers of Zip codes we will have 33 pincodes also covered till the cap end. Now One out of every three rupees is created as wealth it's because we have created trust in the mind of the people".

As the FICCI President, Subhrakant Panda, took the stage, discussions shifted towards market progress and the challenges faced by regulators.

The FICCI Capital Market Conference served as a platform for industry leaders and regulatory authorities to engage in meaningful dialogue, focusing on shaping a transparent, efficient, and trustworthy financial ecosystem.

