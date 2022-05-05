Secure top FD Rates and invest efficiently with Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit rates up to 7.35 per cent p.a.

Returns on investment with market-linked instruments can be elusive, especially with global factors constantly interfering with local indices.

However, investors can forecast their earnings with certainty with a fixed-income instrument like the Bajaj Finance . To help investors plan for their future goals, Bajaj Finance even offers a convenient online FD calculator.

It is free, easy to use, generates results instantly, and is accessible through the internet and a web browser. Here's how investors can quickly calculate the return on investment they get with the Bajaj Finance FD.

Obtain FD returns in an instant

The first step to calculating one's FD returns is to access the online. Next, select Senior Citizen or Customer below the age of 60. After this, enter (or use the slider) the investment amount and the tenor. The calculator pulls the appropriate FD rate and displays the interest earned and the maturity amount upon providing these details.

Earn at an FD rate of up to 7.35 per cent p.a.

Investors using the FD calculator will quickly realise that customers below the age of 60 can secure an interest rate of up to 7.10 per cent p.a. Senior citizens, on the other hand, enjoy an FD rate hike of 0.25 per cent p.a., and thus, a net FD rate of up to 7.35 per cent p.a.

Assuming payouts at maturity only, here is an illustration of the results offered by the FD calculator.

For investors below 60 years

For senior citizens

Disclaimer: The above values presented in both tables are indicative and computed using an FD calculator.

Compute recurring interest payouts

While it is most profitable to receive the entire interest earned at maturity only, investors can choose to receive frequent interest payouts. Bajaj Finance offers flexible interest payouts every month, quarter, half-year, or a year-depending on the customer's preference-or the option of taking back the entire proceeds directly at maturity.

Depending on the frequency they select, the FD rate changes. Higher frequencies are linked with lower FD rates and vice versa. Bajaj Finance removes the guesswork out of such calculations by offering a drop-down menu on the FD calculator through which investors can select their desired interest payout frequency.

The interest rates offered to customers below 60 years for cumulative, and non-cumulative FD are as follows:

The option of regular interest payouts may be beneficial to many investors, for instance, senior citizens requiring assistance for utilities and medical bills.

