Seneca Polytechnic Leads Seminar on AI In Healthcare, Announces New Programs And Industry Collaborations

New Delhi [India], July 18: Seneca Polytechnic recently hosted a seminar led by Maria May, Dean of the Seneca Nanji Foundation School of Nursing, and Prashant Shrivastava - Director Business Development, focusing on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare.

The seminar, which drew healthcare professionals, educators, and students, highlighted the applications of AI in disease prediction, early diagnosis, robotic surgery, and patient monitoring through wearable devices. This event underscores Seneca's commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its curriculum and fostering innovation in healthcare education.

The seminar provided a comprehensive overview of how AI is revolutionizing healthcare. AI algorithms are increasingly being used for disease prediction and early diagnosis, significantly improving patient outcomes. For instance, AI can analyze vast amounts of medical data to identify patterns and predict diseases such as cancer and heart disease at an early stage.

Robotic surgery, another AI application, allows for greater precision and control during operations, reducing recovery times and improving surgical outcomes. Furthermore, wearable devices equipped with AI technology enable continuous monitoring of patient health, providing real-time data that can be used to detect abnormalities and manage chronic conditions more effectively.

The seminar also covered the applications of AI in drug discovery and personalized medicine, particularly in using biomarkers to track disease progression and treatment response. Monitoring patient health through wearable devices was emphasized as a crucial development in AI-driven healthcare, offering continuous and real-time data to manage chronic diseases and overall health more effectively.

AI In Healthcare: Challenges And Considerations

While the advantages of AI in healthcare are significant, Maria May also addressed the challenges and ethical considerations associated with its use. Issues such as data privacy, the potential for bias in AI algorithms, and the need for robust regulatory frameworks were discussed. Ensuring that AI technologies are used ethically and responsibly is paramount to maximizing their benefits while minimizing risks. The seminar emphasized the importance of developing AI solutions that are transparent, fair, and inclusive, and of training healthcare professionals to use these technologies effectively.

Specific challenges mentioned included training AI models with sufficient data, ensuring regulatory compliance and security, understanding the ethical implications of AI decision-making, and preparing graduates to be career-ready while ensuring the responsible and safe use of AI in academic and operational contexts.

Additionally, Seneca's Generative AI (GenAI) Policy was discussed, highlighting the responsible and ethical use of AI technologies. This policy ensures that AI is used to enhance learning and operational efficiency while safeguarding data security and compliance with regulations. The policy also addresses potential biases in AI outputs and emphasizes the importance of reviewing AI-generated content to maintain accuracy and uphold Seneca's core values.

Taking New Initiatives To Revolutionize The Industry

In addition to the seminar, Seneca Polytechnic announced the launch of new degree programs designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in an AI-driven healthcare environment. The new BSc in Cosmetic Science and BSc in Computer Science with majors in cyber security are part of Seneca's broader strategy to integrate cutting-edge technologies and interdisciplinary learning into its curriculum.

These innovative 3 year programs are fully approved and emphasize applied learning, ensuring that students gain practical experience and are well-prepared for their future careers.

The applications have started

Collaborations with healthcare providers and tech companies enable Seneca to offer students valuable real-world experience through internships, apprenticeships, and joint research projects. These partnerships ensure that the curriculum remains up-to-date with the latest industry standards and practices, enhancing the employability of graduates.

Seneca Polytechnic is a leader in applied research, focusing on solving practical problems and driving innovation in various fields, including healthcare. The institution's research projects address critical industry needs, from developing AI tools for medical diagnostics to advancing sustainable healthcare practices. The HELIX entrepreneurship and innovation center at Seneca supports students and faculty in bringing new ideas to market, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Seneca Polytechnic's recent seminar on AI in healthcare, showcased the institution's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies into education. Highlighting AI's potential in early diagnosis, robotic surgery, and personalized medicine, the event also underscored the importance of ethical considerations and regulatory compliance. Alongside this, Seneca announced new degree programs in Cosmetic Science and Cybersecurity, and reinforced industry partnerships, demonstrating a clear focus on preparing students for the evolving job market and driving innovation in healthcare and technology. These initiatives position Seneca at the forefront of future-focused education.

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic, located in Toronto, Canada, is a leading institution dedicated to providing practical, career-focused education. It offers a diverse range of programs, including degrees, graduate certificates, and micro-credentials, across various fields such as technology, business, and healthcare. Seneca emphasizes applied learning and maintains strong industry partnerships to ensure its curriculum is aligned with market needs. Committed to innovation, Seneca supports extensive research initiatives and provides comprehensive student support services to foster academic and personal success.

For more information about Seneca's new programs and partnerships, visit Seneca Polytechnic

