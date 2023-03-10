Senior citizens can now earn higher FD rates with Bajaj Finance

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment option among senior citizens who prefer a low-risk, fixed-income investment. FDs offer a guaranteed return on investment and provide stability and safety. Senior citizens can now earn even higher returns on their investments with Bajaj Finance senior citizen FDs, which offer higher interest rates compared to regular FDs.

Read on to know more about the benefits of investing in senior citizen FDs and how Bajaj Finance is an ideal choice if you are looking to grow your retirement corpus.

1. Attractive FD rates

These FDs offer a safe and secure investment option for senior citizens who are looking for steady returns. When it comes to investing your hard-earned money in a tool that gets you sizeable returns choosing an option with higher interest rates is something, you should prioritize. Bajaj Finance senior citizen FDs offer interest rates of up to 8.20 per cent p.a. which is among the highest in the market. Additionally, Bajaj Finance offers flexible tenures ranging from 12 months to 60 months and a few special tenures with higher-than-usual interest rates, making it an ideal investment option for senior citizens.

Since this is a fixed-income instrument whose applicable interest rate remains the same throughout the tenure, you can easily calculate your returns at maturity. All you need to do is use the FD calculator on the Bajaj Finance website and put in your investment payout option, the desired tenure, and initial deposit amount and click on calculate. Your earnings including your initial deposit will be displayed on the screen. This feature is exceptionally useful for senior citizens who need to plan their expenses post-retirement.

Below is an example where a senior citizen invests Rs 5,00,000 for different tenures. Here is how much they will receive at the end of their chosen tenure. (w.e.f 4 March 2023)

As the table suggests, you can earn higher returns at maturity by investing for a higher tenure. Use the FD calculator to optimise your investments and earn maximum returns.

2. Safety and credibility

Apart from the high FD rates, senior citizens can also benefit from the safety and security offered by Bajaj Finance. The company has a high credit rating of FAAA/Stable by CRISIL and MAAA/Stable by ICRA, which indicates a high level of safety and stability.

3. Flexible payout options

Another advantage of investing in a Bajaj Finance senior citizen FD is the flexible payout options available. Senior citizens can choose to receive interest payouts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. This provides them with a steady source of income and ensures that they can manage their finances effectively. The regular payouts you get can be used to fund repetitive expenses like rent, medical bills, household expenses, and more.

4. Online investment process

Investing in Bajaj Finance senior citizen FDs is a simple and hassle-free process. Senior citizens can apply for an FD online by filling in a simple form and uploading the necessary documents. The entire process can be completed in a matter of minutes.

5. Loan against FD facility

In case of emergencies that warrant a free flow of cash breaking the FD seems like the only option to meet your liquidity requirements. However, with Bajaj Finance you need not liquidate your FD and lose on earnings. You can avail of an easy loan against FD where you can get up to 75 per cent of the deposit amount against your FD as collateral. You can repay the amount at your ease without having to break the FD at all.

In conclusion, investing in Bajaj Finance senior citizen FDs is a smart choice for senior citizens who are looking for a safe and secure investment option with high returns. These FDs offer a higher interest rate compared to regular FDs.

