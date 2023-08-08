Sensex,Nifty close in the red amidst volatile trading

New Delhi [India], August 8 : The stock market on Tuesday witnessed a day of fluctuating trends as market indices closed in the red, reflecting a mixed bag of gains and losses for investors.

At the close of trading, the Sensex, which tracks the performance of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), stood at 65,843.59, indicating a decline of 109.88 points.

Similarly, the Nifty, representing the National Stock Exchange (NSE), concluded at 19,570.30, marking a reduction of 27.00 points.

The trading session saw a pattern, with 18 shares making gains, 31 shares facing a decline and two shares maintaining their stability.

Among the gainers were shares of SBI Life, Hero Motocorp, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Wipro which demonstrated positive momentum, contributing to the upswing.

On the flip side, Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Divi’s Laboratories and JSW Steel experienced losses, leading to a dip in the market indices.

The volatile trading session underscores the delicate balance between market forces and investor sentiment.

