New Delhi [India], September 27: Duravit presents the latest addition to the successful D-Neo family: the SensoWash® D-Neo, a compact shower-toilet at an attractive price point.

It offers state-of-the-art, high-quality shower-toilet hygiene with sophisticated brand technology. The integrated heated seat also ensures a pleasant level of comfort in addition to the standard functions. SensoWash® D-Neo is perfectly suited to the requirements in the project sector as well as price-conscious developers who need few extra functions.

Simple and good: design that impresses

SensoWash® D-Neo is a compact shower-toilet where the entire technology is integrated into the ceramic. The flat seat and the white cover located behind it form a flush-fitting unit. With its minimalist aesthetics and clear, sleek design, SensoWash® D-Neo blends discreetly into any room and is an excellent match to all Duravit design collections.

Range of functions for a first-class shower-toilet experience

SensoWash® D-Neo's technical refinements guarantee a pleasant level of comfort: from a range of configuration options for the three shower flow types through the user ID in the seat right up to the time windows for seat heating that can be individually configured. The functions are managed intuitively via a remote control which lies pleasantly in the hand.

An integrated heated seat and the capability to set water temperature and pressure individually ensure maximum showering comfort. A night light guarantees safety when using the SensoWash® D-Neo toilet at night. A seat sensor prevents the shower function from being activated when not needed.

Maximum hygiene standard

SensoWash® D-Neo includes a range of constructive measures to ensure maximum safety: these include the use of especially hygienic materials, such as antimicrobial stainless steel for the shower wand. Additionally, separate showerhead jets for Ladywash and Rearwash prevent cross contamination. The positioning of the shower wand above the ceramic basin and the automatic pre- and post-cleaning of the shower wand in its retracted position minimize the transfer of germs and bacteria. Rimless® technology, optimized basin and siphon geometry, and the highly effective antibacterial HygieneGlaze ceramic glaze further ensure optimum hygiene. After just six hours, approx. 90% of bacteria (e.g. coli bacteria) are eliminated, with approx. 99.9% eliminated after 24 hours.

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers.

Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in more than 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

