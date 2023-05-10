Sequence Cloudgateway, an India-based, pioneering bulk SMS and email service provider, celebrates 10 years in the industry

New Delhi [India], May 10 (/SRV): Sequence Cloudgateway, a leading bulk SMS and email service provider based in India, is celebrating its 10 years in the industry. The cloud-based platform prides itself on offering, at an affordable rate, extensive support in the communication efforts of its clients via bulk sms services, bulk voice call services, bulk sms, WhatsApp, email marketing, and live chat. In the last decade, the company has tirelessly striven to equip its wide range of customersgovernment agencies, educational institutions, and hospitalswith the right set of communication tools and services to sustain robust remote business operations.

As a leader in the bulk messaging and marketing services industry, Sequence Clodgateway has, in innovative ways, helped various businesses, including major clinics, diagnostic labs, and hospitals such as Max and Apollo, maintain their operations and relationships with customers. The bulk SMS service is particularly useful for promoting a product or service by sending targeted messages to a specific audience. The services, playing a key role in effective communication and demonstrating care towards customers, enable these orgsations to send appointment reminders, provide links to online consultations and webinars, and send medical prescriptions to patients.

Dedicated to constantly improving its offerings, Sequence Cloudgate seeks to simplify and reduce the cost involved in messaging services, unlocking easy communication through short and relevant communication disseminated via a multitude of tech-powered routes. The reputable company has made a name for itself, especially among major players across industries, as an innovative entity for bulk communication services.

