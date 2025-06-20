India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 20: Doctor of Economics and Professor at Complutense University of Madrid, Juan A. de Castro de Arespacochaga, emphasised the special significance of the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth" that opened SPIEF-2025. This session set the tone for the forum's business program and the future economic agenda of global development. The expert shared his observations on the forum's sidelines in St. Petersburg from June 18 to 21.

"This was a key session because we had a truly open dialogue about the future. Of course, I think this will be important for Russia, BRICS, and those countries that today represent the global majority. These are countries that will become the leading seven states by 2050. Undoubtedly, this is important for Russia, but it's also important for the whole world. I was in Russia in 2023 and have come back now. Both then and now, I notice optimism, dynamics, and development here. And all the businesspeople and leaders here see this too," noted Juan A. de Castro de Arespacochaga.

According to the expert, the discussion that took place and the entire SPIEF-2025 will become a powerful impulse for the economic growth of Global South countries.

Tiago Rudiger, CEO of Tanssi Foundation, emphasised that the results of the National Centre "Russia" Open Dialogue, which played a special role in forming the forum's agenda, were the foundation of the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth. " He added that without the large-scale event of NC "Russia," the substantive start of the SPIEF-2025 business block would not have taken place.

"I believe that the Open Dialogue several months ago in Moscow was an amazing event. It gave me great pleasure to participate in it and become part of such a large-scale event. The event was brilliantly organised, and the discussions on various issues and spheres proved productive. It was a diverse and open dialogueexactly as it should be. The event featured a wide geography of participants and an extensive range of topics," shared the expert from Brazil.

SPIEF-2025 will take place in St. Petersburg from June 18 to 21. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin moderated the session "Shaping a New Platform for Global Growth." At the session organised by NC "Russia," participants discussed the report on the results of the Open Dialogue prepared by the Centre for Cross-Industry Expertise "Third Rome."

