SGCCI honours Mehndi Artist Nimisha Parekh of Mehndi Cultr LLP

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry 's Women Entrepreneur Cell honoured Mehndi Artist Nimisha Parekh(co founder of MehndiCultr LLP) with the title of "The Most Innovative Business Woman", on 11th July, 2022 during the annual meet at SGCCI's premises at Sarsana, Surat.Nimisha and a few path breaking luminaries from different business sectors from Surat were specially chosen by the WEC of SGCCI and were honoured.

Nimisha and her team's contribution in bringing about game-changing innovations in the field of Mehndi application, like belly blessings ( henna on a mother to be's belly), henna crown for cancer patients, white mehndi, jagua henna, henna candles and many more were lauded by the SGCCI president Mr Ashish Gujarati, Elect president Mr Himanshu Bodawala, Secretary Mr Deepak Kumar Shethwala, Group chairperson Dr Bandana Bhattacharya, Chairperson WEC Jyotsna Gujarati, Advisory Committee Member of WEC Swati Shethwala amongst others. Hailing from Surat Nimisha has the singular distinction of being the sole Indian Henna Artist to be invited to mega art and mehndi conventions in the US & UK to impart instructions and conduct classes on her innovations to mehndi artists from across the globe.NIMISHA is the pioneer in preserving and propagating India's ancient art forms like Warli & sikku kolam using Mehndi.