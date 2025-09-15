SGS 'IMPACT NOW' Services Gain Strong Traction Among Indian Businesses

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: SGS is excited to announce that our IMPACT NOW portfolio of sustainability services is receiving significant adoption across India, highlighting a growing demand for practical, science-based sustainability solutions by Indian businesses.

SGS IMPACT NOW is anchored on four key pillars that help businesses act with purpose and urgency:

* Climate - supporting organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, advancing low-carbon transitions and accelerating adoption of new fuels such as compressed biogas (CBG) through advanced testing. SGS also enables companies to demonstrate transparency through Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) and Environmental Product Declarations (EPD).

* Circularity - driving efficient resource use and waste minimization with circular economy strategies. SGS provides trusted certification services including Global Recycled Standard (GRS), Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) and ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

* Nature - protecting biodiversity and ecosystems with advanced testing solutions for PFAS and microplastics, helping organizations safeguard natural resources responsibly.

* ESG - strengthening governance, transparency and accountability. In India, SGS supports businesses in aligning with frameworks such as BRSR Core (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting).

Together, these pillars provide companies with clear, actionable pathways to embed sustainability into their strategies while meeting stakeholder and regulatory expectations.

Commenting on the growing response, Mr. Amit Thakkar, Managing Director, SGS India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, said: "Indian businesses are recognizing that sustainability is not just about compliance but about resilience, competitiveness and trust. Through IMPACT NOW, we empower organizations to translate ambition into action from testing emerging fuels and certifying recycled materials, to addressing ESG disclosures and monitoring microplastics. The strong momentum we see across the Indian business landscape is very encouraging and underscores the country's readiness to lead in sustainable growth. With the most complete sustainability capabilities available, we are proud to support this transition and help accelerate measurable impact."

By aligning global expertise with local priorities, SGS is enabling Indian businesses to achieve measurable impact today and for the future.

