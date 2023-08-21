Shaan Kaye – Crafting a Coaching Legacy: Become a Certified Professional Millionaire Coach

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 21: India's crossroad in coaching is marked by a dire need for ten million certified trainers, mentors, and coaches. Now, more than ever, the power of personal branding for trainers and coaches emerges as the game-changing tool. It is not just about disseminating knowledge but carving out an authoritative, recognizable space in an expansive industry. The narrative of Elon Musk serves as a resonating testament. From the roots of humble beginnings to the towering stature of a billionaire brand, Musk has meticulously sculpted his personal brand. His magnetic persona, cultivated with strategic branding, has not only propelled his ventures but also garnered a youthful, fervent following, akin to a cult. Freelance trainers, instructors, and solopreneurs, this is your clarion call: an opportunity to co-found an American Business School in India and to position yourselves as Celebrity CEOs, commanding respect, and recognition, much like Musk.

Why SK? The Maestro Behind the Vision

Dr. Shaan Kaye, affectionately termed "SK", epitomizes transformative education. As an early bird multi-millionaire since 1996, every venture under his aegis, from the eminent California Intercontinental University to the American Creators and Entrepreneurs Network, has redefined the Elearning and EdTech sector. With a tally surpassing 150,000 students certified worldwide since 1998 and significant stakes in 150+ startups, SK's journey stands as a beacon of inspiration.

The Pioneering Program: Certified Professional Master Coach

Envisioned beyond a mere certification, the "Certified Professional Master Coach" program charts a pioneering path in the EdTech Training Industry, culminating in a Coaching MBA. But it does not end there. Graduates unlock the prospect of becoming an SK University Franchisee, heralding the "California Business School (CBS)" in their city's heart. It is more than a course; it is an avenue to uplift, educate, and empower the subsequent generation of leadership maestros and global entrepreneurs.

Brand Yourself: The Game Changer

In the age where personal identity can catapult one's professional journey, the 'Brand Yourself' program emerges as a monumental stride. Tailored for solopreneurs, teachers, and instructors, it's a comprehensive approach that transcends conventional teaching. This initiative is the roadmap to crafting a resonant brand, fostering authentic connections, and achieving industry prominence.

The Potential: Coaching, EdTech, and Beyond

The coaching domain in the United States is presently evaluated at a hefty $20 billion (Forbes, 2023). By 2028, a surge to a striking $45 billion is predicted (Business World, 2023). Meanwhile, India is gearing up with its education and skills market, projected to ascend to an unparalleled $313 billion by 2030 (Livemint.com). Alongside, the Indian EdTech and training sphere is prepped to accumulate a colossal $30 billion by the same timeline (The Economic Times, 2023). These are not mere numbers; they are heralds of the vast terrains awaiting conquest by visionary leaders.

Shaan Kaye – The Grandmaster for Global Entrepreneurs

SK's vision is radiant, illuminating a trail towards EdTech zenith. Envisaging the creation of 10,000 Millionaire Coaches and 1,000+ Certified Master Coaches, the blueprint is set. A sprawling network of 500+ Success Institutes and SK Business Schools spanning continents is on the horizon.

A Call to Transformation

Shaan Kaye’s SKY Foundation, Success Knowledge for Youth Foundation is anchored by the "Pay It Forward" ethos, seeks to mold leaders who, in turn, shape professionals, thus catalyzing an impact set to reinvigorate India's economy by 2030. Aspiring solopreneurs, the consulting and coaching industry unfurls an avenue drenched in promise. Merge with SK's vision; be a cornerstone of India's future. To commence this transformative odyssey, visit www.ShaanKaye.com or connect at media@shaankaye.com / 09514110411.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor