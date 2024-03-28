Shaik Suhana: YIFW Miss Teen World International India 2024 Winner from Vijayawada

New Delhi (India), March 28: At just 14 years old, Shaik Suhana from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, is already making waves in the entertainment industry as a dancer, model, actor, and influencer. Despite her young age, Suhana has amassed an impressive list of achievements and aspirations that speak to her dedication and talent.

Born and raised in Vijayawada, Suhana is currently pursuing her 9th class education while actively pursuing her passions in dance, modeling, and acting. Her family background, with her father working in the South Central Railways and her mother being a talented makeup artist at Suhana’s Beauty Parlour, has undoubtedly influenced her drive and work ethic.

Suhana’s list of achievements is nothing short of remarkable. From securing a Guinness World Record in 2015 to receiving the Best Classical Dancer Award in Malaysia in 2016, she has consistently proven herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

In 2023, she was appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Hindustan Kala Kendra in Tollywood, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry. Most recently, she clinched the title of Miss Teen World International India 2024 at the prestigious YS International Fashion Week, where she proudly represented her country on the global stage.

But Suhana is not alone in her success. Joining her as winners in their respective categories are Nithin Kandalam, who was crowned Yifw Mr World International India 2024, and Channagiri Nandhini, who took home the title of Yifw Miss World International India 2024. Additionally, Jayashree A. Naik was named the Yifw Miss Teen World International Fashion Icon of India 2024, while Neel Parin Gupta and Khiyana Bathwal were crowned Yifw Little Prince and Little Princess World International India 2024, respectively.

Despite her numerous accolades, Suhana remains humble and focused on her goals. Her short-term aspirations include establishing herself as a successful model and actor, while her long-term ambition is to pursue a career in medicine. Suhana credits her family for their unwavering support and cites actress Priyanka Chopra as her inspiration in overcoming life’s challenges.

Throughout her journey, Suhana has been guided by influential figures such as Yash Sir, the founder of Yash International Modeling Agency, and Naveen Babu Sir, the founder of Hindustan Kala Kendra. She acknowledges the impact of technology, particularly Instagram Reels, on her profession and emphasizes the importance of self-belief and hard work in achieving success.

When she’s not busy pursuing her dreams, Suhana enjoys spending time with her family, traveling to destinations like Kashmir and Malaysia, and indulging in leisure activities such as listening to music and watching modeling shows. She also actively participates in philanthropic causes, including helping in old-age homes and donating food to orphans.

As she continues to grow and evolve in her career, Suhana offers words of advice to aspiring professionals in the industry: “Be self-confident and trust yourself to achieve anything you wish for.” With her determination, talent, and unwavering spirit, Shaik Suhana is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the world of entertainment.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor