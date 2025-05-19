Shakuntla Hospital to launch West Delhi's Finest Non-Surgical Cosmetic Gynecology Centre on May 29, 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 19: Empowering Women Through Safe, Painless & Advanced Intimate Wellness Solutions Shakuntla Hospital, a trusted name in women's healthcare in Sagarpur (West), Delhi, proudly announces the grand opening of the capital's most advanced Non-Surgical Cosmetic Gynecology Centre on May 29, 2025. Designed to redefine intimate wellness, this cutting-edge facility offers non-invasive, painless, and effective treatments tailored to meet the unique and evolving needs of women throughout all stages of life.

Spearheading the centre is Dr. Varsha Sharma, a seasoned Obstetrician and Gynecologist with 18+ years of experience. As a certified expert in non-surgical cosmetic gynecology, Dr. Sharma integrates science, aesthetics, and compassionate care to offer women a dignified and empowering healthcare experience.

"Our goal is to break the stigma and provide women with safe, effective, and dignified options to feel their bestphysically and emotionally," said Dr. Sharma. "We want to create a space where women can openly discuss and address issues that are often kept private."

Powered by the latest in intimate wellness technology - JETT PLASMA For Her II, the centre provides world-class, outpatient procedures with zero downtime.

Innovative Treatments Include:

* Vaginal Rejuvenation using radiofrequency and plasma energy for tightening and elasticity

* PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy for enhanced sensitivity and tissue regeneration

* Non-Surgical Treatment for Stress Urinary Incontinence

* Perineal Scar and Tear Rejuvenation for Postpartum Recovery

* Feminine Aesthetic Enhancements for improved appearance and self-confidence

These procedures are completely non-surgical, require no anaesthesia, and are performed on an outpatient basis, making them ideal for modern women balancing health, family, and careers.

Comprehensive Gynaecological Care Will Also Be Available:

* Antenatal and postnatal care

* Infertility diagnosis and treatment

* High-risk pregnancy management

* Menopause care

* Adolescent and pre-marital counselling

Why This Matters

Millions of women across India silently endure intimate health concerns due to stigma, lack of awareness, or limited access to specialised care. Shakuntla Hospital's new initiative bridges this gap, offering world-class, culturally sensitive, affordable solutions in a safe and supportive environment.

Grand Opening Date: May 29, 2025

Location: Shakuntla Hospital, Sagarpur (West), New Delhi

Reach: Services open to patients from Delhi NCR, Haryana, and surrounding regions

