Shalby Hospital Surat Launches Advanced Interventional Pulmonology Department for South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 25: The prominent Shalby Multi-Speciality Hospital, Surat, launches its State-of-the-Art department of Interventional Pulmonology –A first of its kind in South Gujarat in a mega launch event at Dream Festiva at Gaurav Path Road, Surat. More than 250 doctors, healthcare delegates, industrialists and key opinion leaders joined for the splendid ceremony. The Police Commissioner of Surat, Mr Anupamsingh Gehlot, inaugurated the new department and emphasized the need for such advanced super-speciality care in the city.

The newly opened department is fully equipped with facilities for Interventional Pulmonology services for both pediatric and adult patients. These include EBUS, therapeutic bronchoscopy and cryotherapy, latest minimally invasive techniques available for the diagnosis/treatment of various respiratory diseases. With the new-age lung care equipment and other advanced medical equipment at Shalby Hospitals, one can be sure of world-class patient services.

The department will also offer advanced diagnostic and therapeutic care for lung cancer and chronic lung diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis, aid patients to recover sooner after undergoing treatment, including using CP and radial EBUS bronchoscopy and cryotherapy.

The programme is also backed up by a medical team comprising pulmonologists and thoracic surgeons, who follow patients after transplantation. This further enhances Shalby’s reputation for delivering high-quality healthcare across Gujarat and beyond.

The event ended with a tour of the department and exposure to cutting-edge equipment and services, which will now be accessible to the residents of Surat and its vicinity.

