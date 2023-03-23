Shalby Hospitals Surat performs TUKSplasty – A New Type of Partial Knee Replacement Surgery with Vitamin E Poly for the First Time in South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 23: TUKSpalsty, which is a new type of Partial Knee Replacement Surgery with Vitamin E Poly, done was for the first time in South Gujarat at Shalby Hospitals Surat. This was performed by Shalby’s Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. Manu Sharma. TUKSplasty is a revolutionary knee replacement procedure and has distinct advantages over the traditional partial knee replacement, which is known by various terms like unicompartmental knee replacement, unicondylar knee replacement and microplasty. Vitamin E Poly used in TUKSplasty significantly increases longevity of the joint implant with a very low wear rate. TUKSplasty is the ideal procedure when only one part of the knee is damaged and needs to be replaced. It is the only type of partial knee replacement surgery that uses Vitamin E Poly in India. The patient, Savitaben Koringa, who is 60 years old was an ideal case for TUKSplasty as only one part of her left knee was damaged.

Dr. Manu Sharma, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon at Shalby Hospitals who performed the first TUKSplasty of South Gujarat said, “Savitaben’s knee had limited damage and thus we decided to do TUKSplasty in her case. TUKSplasty uses Tahoe Unicondylar Knee System implant, which was developed at Shalby Advanced Technology’s implant manufacturing plant in USA after elaborate research and development efforts. Well-known US Joint Replacement Surgeons collaborated with implant developers to develop this unique joint implant. It has many added advantages like much smaller incision, shorter hospital stay, minimal bone removal, preservation of cartilage and ligaments in healthy parts of the knee, minimal blood loss, quicker rehabilitation, minimal risk of infection and blood clots and minimal post-surgical recovery time & return to an active lifestyle within weeks of the procedure. One distinct advantage in Indian context is that it is safe for people to sit on floor cross legged after this surgery, where as in the case of Total Knee Replacement surgery it is not advisable to do this.”

Savitaben says, “I am very happy with the result of surgery by Dr. Manu Sharma. My recovery was very fast and I am happy that only damaged part of my knee was replaced through this surgery.”

Dr. Supriyo Sarkar, Chief Administrative Officer of Shalby Hospitals Surat said, “Shalby Hospitals is a renowned name nationally as well as internationally for joint replacement. It was founded by Dr. Vikram Shah, world-renowned joint replacement surgeon. Today it performs the highest number of joint replacement surgeries in the world. Shalby Surat is the largest joint replacement centre of South Gujarat.”

Knee Osteoarthritis, arthritis of the knee joint, is the most common reason for damage in the knee joint. In severe cases of osteoarthritis total knee replacement is needed whilst in moderate cases partial knee replacement is performed. TUKSplasty is an ideal surgery for people needing partial knee replacement as it provides longevity with the use of Vitamin E poly. Besides, it preserves the undamaged bone.

