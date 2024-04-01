Shalya Emerges as the Leading Brand in Medical Device Sector at the 14th MT India Healthcare Awards 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 1: In a remarkable recognition of its excellence and innovation in the medical device industry, Shalya has been crowned the "Most Preferred Brand in Medical Device" at the prestigious 14th MT India Healthcare Awards 2024. This accolade not only underscores Shalya's unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare standards globally but also celebrates its dedication to innovation and excellence.

The award is a result of the tireless efforts and dedication of the Shalya team, along with the unwavering support from their business partners and stakeholders. The company expressed its profound gratitude to everyone who contributed to this significant achievement, acknowledging that such an honour was made possible through collective effort and shared vision.

Special thanks were extended to the Medgate Today team and the esteemed jury panel, which included Md. Afzal Kamal, Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, Dr. YP Bhatia, Rajiv Nath, and Jatin Mahajan. Their recognition of Shalya's efforts is a testament to the brand's impactful presence in the healthcare industry and its contribution to enhancing medical care through innovative solutions.

This accolade serves not only as recognition of Shalya's past achievements but also as a beacon guiding its future endeavours. It reinforces the brand's dedication to setting new benchmarks in healthcare and continuing to make a difference in the lives of many through cutting-edge medical devices and technologies.

As Shalya celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its commitment to elevating healthcare standards and touching lives by innovation. The "Most Preferred Brand in Medical Device" award at the 14th MT India Healthcare Awards 2024 is a clear indication that Shalya is at the forefront of the medical device industry, ready to face future challenges with the same zeal and dedication that brought them this prestigious recognition.

