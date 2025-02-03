Shankaracharya lauds services of Adani family at Mahakumbh

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj lauded the services of Adani family at the Mahakumbh.

"May God continue to bless them (Adani family) with such capabilities so that they can so can continue doing good work. I am very happy," the Shankaracharya said.

"...It is said that the best wealth is the wealth that goes in donation...Adani family offered the 'aahuti' of food, I think that they have performed a big 'yagya'. When we perform 'yagya', we offer 'aahuti' to the deities. Those who (devotees at Maha Kumbh) are here, consider them deities too," the religious leader said.

Thousands of Adani Group employees are volunteering and serving the devotees at the Kumbh in Prayagraj. They will continue offering the services over the 45-day duration of the religious event.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani participated in the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj recently.

The Adani Group and the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have joined hands to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered for the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

Adani Group has also collaborated with Gorakhpur-headquartered Gita Press for free distribution of one crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The book, a collection of devotional hymns or aartis, is published by Gita Press and the initiative will be part of Sanatan Sahitya Seva.

The Maha Kumbh Mela , one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, serves as a confluence not only of rivers but also of cultures, traditions, and artistic expressions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor