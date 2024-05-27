Shanti Sajal Research And Charitable Trust’s New Hospital Offers Hope and Health to Nawada’s Underprivileged

Nawada (Bihar) [India], May 27: Nawada, Bihar is going to get a proper healthcare facility soon! The announcement of a new multi-speciality hospital set to open its doors on April 28, 2025, raising the hope of the people residing in the area. Led by the Shanti Sajal Research & Charitable Trust, this hospital in Aruri Village aims to provide free medical care to the people in the region, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is no longer a privilege but a right for all.

The hospital project has drawn notable support from the medical community, including esteemed former AIIMS doctors such as Dr. Randeep Guleria, Dr. Sandeep Guleria, and Dr. Raka Guleria. Their involvement is expected to set a new hope in patient care and medical excellence. While Sylvie Rodger connected to the trust to get the best doctors in the country on board for the hospital.

In an inspiring show of solidarity, contestants from Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide Season 13 have also supported the initiative, engaging in crowd funding efforts to ensure the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. Mr. Bharat K Bhramar, the founder of Haut Monde and founder trustee of the charitable trust, who has donated the land said, “It’s our responsibility to give back to the community. This hospital is not just a building; it’s a ray of hope for countless lives.”

Rishabh Raja, founder of PayRupik, stands out among the donors with his significant contribution of ₹5,00,000, making him the top individual donor.

In addition to financial donations, the project has received backing from thirty philanthropists, including Sanskriti Jaysawal, a recent winner of Mrs. India. Their contributions underscore a community-wide commitment to advancing healthcare services in underserved areas:-

Sanskriti Jaysawal

Simer Dhillon

Ramya Varma Ganapathiraju

Trupti Kharche

Maitreyi Karanth

Dr Reshma Nair

Nimmy Viegas

Rashmi Tiwari Patel

Kiranmaie M

Bidisha Banerjee

Deepa Singhal

Shruti Gupta

Somasree Bhattacharjee

Dr Suriya Ramachandran

Shivani Malhotra

Devshree Golecha

Ruchika Chauhan

Mousumi Sinha Dutta

Khaisha Sethi

Sunita Dholakia

Nainy Singh

Manina Pathak

Bindu Rana Ranaut

Meenakshi Jamwal

Sindhya Kirpalani

Pooja Abrol

Namita Mittal

Mani Thakur

Neha Banthia

Dr Vashi Kashyap

The Shanti Sajal Research & Charitable Trust is dedicated to fostering sustainable community development. The trust's goals are wide-ranging, addressing educational needs, environmental sustainability, and economic development to ensure a balanced and prosperous future for the community. These objectives include the establishment of educational and vocational institutions, initiatives to combat malnutrition and diseases, and programs aimed at promoting Indian culture and literature.

The trust also focuses on providing comprehensive welfare services to those below the poverty line, involving support in education, medical care, and cultural development. Further initiatives include organizing free medical camps, environmental protection efforts, and supporting disaster relief measures.

As Nawada looks towards this development in healthcare, the community’s involvement and the dedicated support of both local and national figures highlight a unified effort towards a healthier, more educated, and sustainable future.

“We are immensely thankful to everyone who has contributed to making this vision a reality. Through their generosity, we are set to offer a healthy healthcare facility, environment, and education to empower our communities,” remarked Mr. Bharat.

