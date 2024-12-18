Shape a Global Career in Finance and Accounting with BCom Programs at JAIN University- Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: The finance and accounting industry continues to evolve rapidly, creating a growing demand for highly skilled professionals. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), School of Commerce, Bangalore, offers cutting-edge Bachelor of Commerce (Honours / Honours with Research) programs with global qualifications, ensuring graduates stand out in today's competitive job market. With specialised pathways in Corporate Accounting and Corporate Finance, these programs integrate international certifications like US CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and US CPA (Certified Public Accountant) + Enrolled Agent (US EA).

Recognised as one of the best BCom with CMA colleges in Bangalore and among the leading BCom with CPA colleges in Bangalore, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) prepares students for a successful global career.

BCom Corporate Accounting Integrated with US CMA

The BCom corporate accounting program integrated with Certified Management Accountant (US CMA) equips students with critical accounting, taxation, and financial management skills. The program is ideal for those aspiring to work in global organisations and take up roles such as financial analysts, auditors, and management accountants.

Key Highlights of the Program:

1. Global Accreditation: The BCom with CMA pathway enables students to earn a globally recognised US CMA certification while completing their degree.

2 .Comprehensive Curriculum: The curriculum covers advanced BCom corporate accounting topics, including financial reporting, cost management, and strategic performance analysis.

3.Industry-Ready Skills: A blend of theoretical knowledge and practical training ensures graduates are well-prepared to take on global challenges.

Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Pro Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), says, "Our BCom honours program integrated with US CMA is designed to empower students with specialised skills and global credentials. This unique structure ensures they are job-ready and capable of leading in the international accounting and finance industry."

The BCom plus CMA program also offers hands-on exposure to real-world scenarios through case studies, internships, and workshops led by industry experts, making JAIN one of the top BCom with CMA colleges in Bangalore.

Career Prospects:

- Certified Management Accountant

- Financial Analyst

- Tax Consultant

- Cost Accountant

Mr. Mackey Agarwal, Head, Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), adds, "Our industry-integrated BCom programs bridge the gap between academics and real-world requirements. The US CMA certification combined with strong fundamentals makes our graduates highly sought-after professionals globally."

BCom Corporate Finance Integrated with US CPA + Enrolled Agent (EA)

The BCom corporate finance program, integrated with Certified Public Accountant (US CPA) and Enrolled Agent (US EA), is designed for students aiming to excel in corporate finance, auditing, and taxation. This program positions JAIN as one of the leading BCom with CPA colleges in Bangalore and a preferred choice for students seeking BCom with certified public accountant colleges in Bangalore and India.

Key Highlights of the Program:

1. Global Certification: Students earn a globally recognised US CPA credential alongside their degree, providing a competitive edge in the international market.

2. Comprehensive Curriculum: The program offers in-depth knowledge of BCom finance and taxation subjects, covering advanced auditing, taxation laws, financial reporting, and strategic management.

3. Practical Exposure: With a focus on industry-based training, the program equips students with critical problem-solving skills and real-world experience.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Manager, Admissions & Marketing at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), says, "Our BCom honours in finance integrated with CPA and EA certifications is tailored for students aiming for global careers. The combination of academic excellence and international qualifications makes our graduates stand out."

The program places JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) among the top BCom with CPA colleges in India and BCom integrated with CPA colleges in Bangalore. Students benefit from expert-led workshops, networking opportunities, and practical internships, ensuring they graduate industry-ready.

Career Prospects:

-Certified Public Accountant

- Corporate Financial Analyst

- Auditor

- Tax Advisor

Why Choose JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)?

As one of the top BCom honours colleges in Bangalore, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) offers unparalleled academic excellence and industry exposure. Here's what sets it apart:

- Global Curriculum: Integration of international certifications like US CMA, CPA, and EA ensures a competitive edge in the job market.

- Expert Faculty: Learn from experienced faculty members and industry leaders.

- Real-World Experience: Practical learning through internships, projects, and workshops bridges the gap between theory and application.

- Strong Career Support: Placement assistance and alumni-driven mentorship empower students to make informed career choices.

Eligibility & Contact Information

Eligibility: A pass in the 10+2 examination in Science or Commerce from PUC/ISC/CBSE or an equivalent board.

Contact Details:

- Website: www.jainuniversity.ac.in

- Email: enquiry.ug@jainuniversity.ac.in

