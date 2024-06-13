Share Market News: Sensex and Nifty Scale New Peaks in Early Trading Session

In early trade today, the Indian stock market saw a surge as both the Sensex and Nifty indices reached new record high levels. This uptrend comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 538.89 points to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46. The NSE Nifty climbed 158.1 points to its record peak of 23,481.05.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Titan, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bajaj Finserv were the biggest gainers.