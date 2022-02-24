Sharjah to host first-ever Friendship Cup at UAE with Bollywood stars and Legendary Cricketers from March 5th

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the first-ever three-day long Friendship T10 Cup UAE, in which former cricketing legends from the world and Bollywood stars will compete to strengthen bonds between people and nations throughout the world starting from March 5.

The first-of-its-kind Friendship Cup UAE is being hosted by CEO and Managing Director of Arba Sports Service LLC, Aslam Gurukkal, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah, which holds the world record for hosting the maximum number of One Day International matches, will have the first Friendship Cup UAE. The tournament will include four teams: India Legends, Pakistan Legends, World Legends 11, and Bollywood Kings, all of which will be led by well-known cricket and Bollywood stars.

One of the four teams is Bollywood Kings, led by actor Suniel Shetty and comprising Sohail Khan Aftab Shivdasani along with the firepower of cricketers-turned-actors like Salil Ankola and Sreesanth. The second team India Legends comprises greats like Mohd Kaif, Munaf Patel, Ajay Jadeja, and legendary cricketer Mohd Azharuddin.

The third team Pakistan Legends comprises legendary world-class players such as Yousuf Yohana, Mohd Yousuf, Salman Butt, and Irfan Khan. However, the fourth team World Legends 11 led by Ajantha Mendis comprises Sri Lankan players like Dilshan Tilakratne along with other cricketing legends from England, South Africa, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe.

"We are holding the competition to convey our admiration and affection for the game of cricket," stated Aslam Gurukkal, Managing Director and CEO of ARBA Sports Services. "The Friendship Cup UAE is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen the bonds of people and different nationalities all over the world." The event conveys an open message of the excellent ideals inherent in people, bringing more fondness and regard to the extraordinary bond and love that exists across all countries. Sport, particularly cricket, is a powerful tool for bringing people together and fostering good relationships."

Aslam is the brainchild behind the Friendship Cup UAE and his friends and partners such as Amin Pathan, chairman of Arba Sports Services, Noufal Qudran, operations director at Arba Sports, and Huzaifa Ibrahim head of the organising committee.

Aslam Gurukkal, who is also the chairman of ElectroMech Enterprises Solutions Private Limited, has a partnership with various global giants in the training and skill development solution services with a broad experience of eight years. The company has its business activities spread across UAE and Turkey and the Indian cities like Cochin, Bangalore and New Delhi, including Odisha state.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Gurukkal gave away awards to the frontline warriors in India and UAE to promote the human values established by the founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God have mercy in him).

