Sharp expands A3 Multifunctional Printer Line-up with Five New Models

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, announced the launch of its new range of A3 size mono multi-function printer (MFP) series, including the BP-30M35T, BP-30M35, BP-30M31, BP-30M28T and BP-30M28.

With its compact footprint, wireless capabilities, and advanced data security features, the new printer series fit securely and seamlessly into any office environment, enhancing printing efficiency, aiding remote working, and addressing varied documentation needs.

These Multi-function printers offer an intuitive user experience with print speeds up to 35 ppm, 31ppm and 28 ppm, respectively. The launch also marks Sharp's 50th-anniversary celebrations of its document business.

The new series comes equipped with features like a 7-inch touch screen, easy UI, dual network support, serverless print release and data encryption, Standard Duplex & Network, 2 x 500 sheets tray capacity; well suited to serve the documentation needs for both large & medium corporates, BFSI, Government Institutes, Healthcare, Education, Logistics & E-Commerce, Engineering designing firms, and Modern Retail that demand intelligent, flexible, and secure solutions for their business-essential document needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd said, "At Sharp, we do not seek merely to expand our business volume. Rather, we are dedicated to making use of our unique, innovative technology to contribute to the culture, benefits, and welfare of people throughout the world. It is an incredible feeling as we reflect on our journey over the last five decades, transforming businesses operations with advanced document systems. Our latest MFP series builds on our rich legacy of innovation to offer many industry-first features and a class-leading experience that will improve business outcomes and aid the business continuity efforts."

The MFP works efficiently with memory of 4 GB and storage capacity ranging from 128 GB SSD to 512 GB SSD, PCL printing, quick warm-up periods time, and an enlarged higher paper capacity of up to 2100 sheets for even longer continuous copying/ printing jobs. Furthermore, with the unique option of Space-Efficient Inner Finisher, the MFP increases productivity by handling document sorting and stapling jobs with great ease. For a wider variety of professionally finished corporate documents, the MFP supports various paper media, with standard paper sizes maximum to A3 and paper thicknesses up to 55 to 200 GSM

This speedy network-ready MFP generates quicker output offers unique functionality and a slew of productivity features, making it suitable for all the printing, copying, and colour scanning requirements. The highlights include a secondary ethernet port, multiple scan destinations to email, FTP server, Network Folder, SSD, Desktop, and USB drive.

It offers High-speed scanning of 60 originals per minute with 100 Sheets Reverse Single Pass Feeder, a convenient bypass tray, and a quick status indicator to notify print jobs. The new MFP series comes with Tandem Print & Copy option that helps reduce the printing time when handling large volumes of tasks such as question paper printing or copying multiple sets within a stipulated time.

The new printer line-up is equipped with advanced security features including configuration restrictions that limit access to the MFP by requiring user authentication via password and ensure data security with job retention features. In addition, the SSL (secure sockets layer) and IPsec data encryption technologies enable secure network communications. The MFP series comes with an optional OCR capability that helps to convert a scanned document into a searchable PDF file or editable Office Open XML file. The MFP can also scan multiple business cards at once. It can read the contact details on each Business card via the OCR function and can export the details to a chosen contact management system.

Furthermore, the new series offers NFC & QR Code printing with Sharpdesk mobile smartphone application and optional cloud connect services that allow access to cloud by uploading scanned data and printing documents from MFP Touch panel, providing flexibility to access to files from anywhere. It also allows USB direct print with a popup command to choose the print/scan jobs directly from the MFP panel. Besides, Sharp emphasizes the need for privacy and security, allowing IT Managers and System Administrators to remove all data from MFPs when replacing or disposing of the MFP.

Sharp's new MFP series, which includes the BP-30M35T, BP-30M35, BP-30M31, BP-30M28T and BP-30M28, MRP starting INR 246500. The new MFP series will be available for purchase across Sharp offices and authorized dealerships across India.

Sharp is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the printing industry with the launch of its first-ever copier to market in January 1972.

