SHARP Showcased Cutting-Edge Display and Managed Print Solutions Shaping the Future of Education at DIDAC India 2025

New Delhi [India], November 29: SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan, successfully showcased its latest range of visual display technologies and Managed Print Solutions at DIDAC India 2025, held from November 18-20, 2025 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka. The three-day event saw an overwhelming response from educators, administrators, and technology leaders, who visited SHARP's booth to experience the company's latest innovations firsthand.

At DIDAC India 2025, SHARP presented an extensive portfolio of next-generation visual display solutions designed to transform learning and collaboration across educational and corporate institutions. The showcased lineup included Interactive Displays, Direct-View LED Walls, Large Format Displays, Video Walls, and Digital Signage, each engineered to enhance communication, engagement, and efficiency across classrooms, lecture halls, training centres, and administrative spaces. In addition, SHARP demonstrated its Managed Print Solutions customized for the evolving needs of the education sector.

As India's education ecosystem accelerates toward hybrid and technology-driven learning, SHARP's participation at DIDAC highlighted how modern display and print technologies can encourage active collaboration, creativity, and immersive learning. The solutions displayed underscored SHARP's commitment to supporting educators with tools that enable real-time collaboration, dynamic content delivery, and interactive learning experiences.

Speaking about the successful showcase, Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., said: "DIDAC India provided a perfect platform to demonstrate how SHARP's display technologies and Managed Print Solutions can make teaching and learning more intuitive and engaging. With education evolving rapidly, our focus is to empower educators with technologies that encourage collaboration, inspire creativity, and build interactive classrooms. We aim to help institutions bring ideas to life and enable students to learn in deeper and more connected ways."

Adding to this, Manish Garg, President, Sharp Business Solutions & Display Solutions Business, shared: "Today's learners expect more immersive experiences beyond traditional classroom setups. Educational institutions need technology that keeps pace with these expectations. By integrating SHARP's advanced visual solutions with our Managed Print Solutions, we are helping schools and universities create smarter, more connected learning environments. Our goal is to make digital learning seamless and support educators in delivering richer content, improving communication, and enhancing student engagement at every stage."

About SHARP Business Systems (India)

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan which is a 112-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 25 years.

