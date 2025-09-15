ShellKode signs a multi-year SCA with AWS to accelerate GenAI and Agentic AI adoption in India

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: ShellKode, a leading GenAI and Data industry focused solution company, today announced that it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to fast-track the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI technologies in India.

Under this agreement, ShellKode will leverage its deep expertise in AWS's advanced Generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Bedrock Agents, to help enterprises across sectors like Financial Services, Retail, Logistics, and Healthcare accelerate GenAI adoption at scale and build GenAI solutions and specialized AI agents.

As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, ShellKode has a strong track record in delivering real-world Agentic AI applications across industries for customers like Metropolis Healthcare Limited, XpressBees and 1Pharmacy Network,

"This collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal milestone for ShellKode," said Arun S, Co-founder and CEO of ShellKode. "It allows us to work even more closely with AWS, giving us the opportunity to solve larger, more complex challenges for our customers. Together, we can accelerate delivery, strengthen our service capabilities, and significantly reduce time-to-market for enterprise AI solutions. This collaboration is not just strategic, it's symbiotic creating value for both parties and most importantly, for our customers."

Through the SCA, ShellKode and AWS will focus on:

* Accelerating the go-to-market of 80+ ready-to-deploy GenAI and Agentic AI solutions - For example, ShellKode will publish select agents in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, further simplifying adoption and scaling for customers.

* Positioning a dedicated team of specialized Agentic AI experts - ShellKode's in-house team will work closely with AWS to co-deliver high-impact solutions and ensure faster time-to-value for customers.

* Executing joint go-to-market (GTM) initiatives - collaborating on sales, marketing, and field engagements to drive faster and broader adoption of GenAI and Agentic AI across the enterprise landscape.

"AWS is committed to enabling our partners to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative solutions using advanced technologies like Generative and Agentic AI," said Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business, AWS India and South Asia. "Through this strategic collaboration with ShellKode, we help enterprises across India rapidly deploy specialized AI agents at scaleimproving customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth."

The collaboration with AWS will help ShellKode cut enterprise AI deployment timelines from months to weeks, helping businesses move faster from experimentation to production. With over 100+ GenAI implementations across industries, ShellKode combines deep GenAI expertise with vertical-specific consulting to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions. ShellKode's focus has always been on creating tangible business impact - unlocking new revenue streams, strengthening ROI, and building a foundation for sustainable, AI-powered growth.

About ShellKode

ShellKode is a born-in-the-cloud company specializing in Generative AI and machine learning technologies. With a solution-first approach to consulting, ShellKode helps organizations accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and unlock the full potential of their data. By focusing on outcome-driven delivery and innovation, ShellKode ensures clients achieve meaningful ROI and long-term competitive advantage in an AI-driven world.

