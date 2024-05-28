Sheth Realty and Aakshya Realty Unveil Landmark Sion Project with Star-studded Launch Featuring Badshah

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: Sheth Realty, a pioneering force in the real estate sector, launched its maiden redevelopment venture in the heart of Mumbai, at the hands of rapper, singer, song writer and producer Badshah. Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Sion, Sheth Realty's newly launched project, spread across an approximate 2 acres, will see the coming together of a blend of premium residential spaces, retail outlets, and will include a serene temple within the premises.

A spectacular launch event held at the project site in Sion on Saturday, May 25, 2024 had renowned rapper, singer, song writer and producer Badshah in attendance. The joint-venture between the two signifies a convergence of expertise and innovation, as it brings together Aakshaya Group's stellar track record in managing large-scale projects and Sheth Realty's vision for transformative urban landscapes together.

The project is being undertaken by Sheth Realty in a strategic partnership with Aakshya Realty, a distinguished construction service enterprise renowned for its forward-thinking approach. The launch of Sheth Realty's latest project in Sion signifies not just a real estate venture, but the creation of a gateway to a luxury and convenience filled lifestyle.

Commenting on the project launch, Chintan Sheth, Chairman and Managing Director, Sheth Realty said, "Going beyond just scale and turnover, our vision at Sheth Realty is about crafting lasting legacies in real estate. We aim to be the premier developer of choice, where discerning clients actively seek out our projects for their unparalleled quality and innovation. The launch of our first redevelopment project in Sion by Badshah signifies the beginning of this journey towards excellence. As a tech-driven company, we understand the needs of the market like no other, and this project is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-class luxury offerings that redefine urban living."

Sharing his views Lakshyya Gupta, Managing Director, Aakshya Realty said, "The launch of our Sion project by the Badshah was a moment I have cherished immensely. Mumbai with its vibrant spirit and ever-evolving landscape, serves as the perfect canvas for transformational redevelopment projects like ours. At Aakshya Realty, we leverage cutting-edge technology to stand out in a competitive market, ensuring that our developments not only meet but exceed the expectations of our discerning clientele. With this project, we are not just building homes; but also creating experiences that elevate the standard of urban living. We are excited to play a significant role in reshaping the city's skyline while providing residents with the ultimate in comfort, style, and sophistication."

In his remark's rapper, singer, song writer and producer Badshah said, "Just as we craft melodies in the air, let's forge dreams on the solid ground of Sion. Just as every note forms a symphony, every brick laid here echoes the promise of a vibrant future. Today does not mark the launch of a real estate venture but makes for the dawn of a journey turning dreams into reality. It was an honour witnessing the fusion of creativity and construction. I am excited to see this project resonate with the pulse of a vibrant community's aspirations."

Featuring exclusive Grand 2 & 3 Bed Residences with deck, catering to discerning individuals seeking sophistication and comfort, the project includes residences spanning from 650 to 1100 square feet, each unit epitomising luxury living at its finest. Over 45 meticulously curated amenities, spanning three levels - TERRA - The Ground floor, POD - The Podium, and CIEL - The Sky Promenade - that promise residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. From a sprawling infinity swimming pool on the rooftop to a state-of-the-art gymnasium and banquet hall, every facet of modern living has been meticulously considered.

By opting for solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a sewage treatment plant, Sheth Realty has focussed on environmental sustainability for a greener tomorrow. The project's strategic location ensures easy access to prominent CBDs like BKC, Nariman Point, and Thane making Sion the ideal choice of an address for both residents and investors alike. Projected to be completed within four years from the commencement of construction, Sheth Realty has ensured attractive pricing and flexible payment plans, as it aims to cater to the diverse needs of the market while upholding its reputation for quality and timely delivery.

As Mumbai's most sought-after destination undergoes a transformation, Sheth Realty's presence in Sion signifies not just a real estate venture, but is a gateway to a lifestyle synonymous with luxury and convenience. As it rapidly emerges into a highly desirable location, offering a blend of modern amenities and traditional charm, Sion is undergoing significant upgrades, enhancing the lifestyle of its residents.

From retail stores to temples, Sion ensures that daily needs and spiritual pursuits are easily met making for convenient living. Standing out with its cutting-edge technology, offering sophisticated living spaces, this new redevelopment project promises a contemporary lifestyle while being surrounded by the rich cultural heritage of Sion, making it an ideal place to call home.

