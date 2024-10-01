Sheth Realty exceeds the Rs 200 cr mark for premium residential project - Codename Younique, in only 45 days

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Sheth Realty, a pioneering force in Mumbai's dynamic real estate landscape, has recently announced sales exceeding Rs 200 cr within 45 days of launch, for their latest project named Codename Younique. Located in the aspirational Sion suburb, the project is a premium residential property that combines world-class design with a very competitive price tag, to meet the evolving sensibilities of contemporary homebuyers. The project's competitive pricing, innovative design and strategic location strike a chord with Mumbai's homebuyers, propelling Sheth Realty towards this impressive sales milestone.

Codename Younique is the developer's maiden foray into the redevelopment space, and has entailed an investment exceeding Rs 150 cr. The total project cost is estimated at roughly Rs 800 cr., a testament the magnitude of the undertaking. The ambitious endeavour reaffirms Sheth Realty's steadfast commitment to making their mark of excellence in the urban development landscape, while embodying the brand's signature combination of world-class amenities, innovative design and customer-centric focus. Spread over nearly two acres, the project comprises premium 2 and 3 BHK residential units that are perfectly complemented by deluxe retail outlets, as well as a serene Ganesh temple within the premises. Sheth Realty has undertaken this expansive project, which comprises 350 units, 2 towers, and 5 wings, in a strategic partnership with Aakshya Group, another key player in the real estate space.

Commenting on this impressive milestone, Chintan Sheth, Chairman & Managing Director of Sheth Realty, said: "Surpassing the Rs 200 cr mark in such a short time demonstrates the confidence that buyers have in Sheth Realty. It also reinforces our conviction in consistently delivering customer-focused solutions and in striving to anticipate, meet and exceed the ever-evolving preferences of modern-day homebuyers. Our goal of infusing luxury with purpose has resonated with our clients, and the overwhelming response indicates that our approach has proved successful. To our delight, we have witnessed a surge in interest from NRI buyers in this project, which points to our truly world-class product!"

The project's success has been buoyed by its sensitive pricing and flexible payment plans, making it accessible to wide range of customers, including first-time homebuyers, tech-savvy professionals, and families aspiring to upgrade their lifestyles. Sheth Realty is committed to maintaining this momentum by leaving no stone unturned in ascertaining timely delivery and meticulous standards. Codename Younique is thus a prominent landmark in Sheth Realty's journey towards establishing new benchmarks in Mumbai's real estate market.

About Sheth Realty: Sheth Realty, helmed by next-generation entrepreneurs Chintan Sheth and Maulik Sheth, is marking fresh millennial beginnings in the realty business. Sheth Realty is a venture that aims at bringing together fresh perspectives, igniting a new era of design innovation, product quality and use of technology.

As Joint Managing Directors of Sheth Developers Pvt. Ltd. ("Sheth Group") with a combined experience of over 25 years, Chintan Sheth, a stalwart in the industry, has left his mark on the real estate landscape, steering residential and commercial projects in the bustling Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane and complementing this prowess is Maulik Sheth with an unwavering dedication, has played a pivotal role in conceptualising and creating the prestigious 'Thane's Platinum belt,' a hallmark of distinction in a fiercely competitive market.

