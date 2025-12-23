Shifting the Lens: Unveiling of the First National Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 for foundational literacy and numeracy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: As India advances the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, strengthening foundational literacy and numeracy in the early grades remains a key national priority. Reinforcing this focus, the National Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 was launched today by the Language and Learning Foundation (LLF), supported by Tata Trusts, at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The TLPS is India's first large-scale, multi-state study that examines how teaching and learning take place inside early-grade classrooms. It goes beyond assessments to understand how teaching and learning of language and mathematics unfold in Grades 1 and 2, how teachers engage students, how instructional time is used, and how inclusive our classrooms are.

Anchored by LLF, supported by Tata Trusts, the survey was implemented in collaboration with leading FLN organisations including Quest, Madhi Foundation, Vikramshila Education Resource Society, Centre for microFinance, and Educational Initiatives. The consortium aims to strengthen the evidence base on classroom practices and support state systems in translating insights into action.

The launch was graced by Shri Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education as the chief guest, alongside esteemed guests including Smt. Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary (Samagra Shiksha and Adult Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India, Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Secretary (Higher Education), Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Dr. Vivek Aggarwal, Director General, Elementary Education (DGEE), Haryana, Prof Sridhar Srivastava, Dean (Coordination), NCERT, Ms Amrita Patwardhan, Head, Education, Tata Trusts, and Dr Dhir Jhingran, Founder and Executive Director, Language and Learning Foundation.

Shri Sanjay Kumar remarked "I am happy to see the release of this study, the Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS). The findings provide a strong evidence base. Given the scale of the sample, the insights emerging from this can be seen as reflective of teaching and learning practices across the country."

He also emphasised that education is a two way process. Children are naturally curious and want to know more, but they need to be actively engaged. Especially in Classes 1 to 5, we must actively encourage children to ask questions and retain their natural curiosity.

Smt Archana Sharma Awasthi highlighted how the NEP 2020 policy can be brought into action in classrooms through joyful and play-based learning and by using children's most familiar languages for early learning

Implemented across more than 1,000 government primary classrooms in the states of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, the survey captures teaching practices across diverse linguistic and regional contexts. The report presents findings that will bridge the gap between policy and practice, providing systematic national-level evidence that will deepen focus on implementation of effective classroom processes, ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, can thrive.

Highlighting the importance of sustained, evidence-led reform, Ms Amrita Patwardhan noted:

"TLPS is a significant study for its sharp focus on understanding teaching-learning practices of language and mathematics in grades 1 and 2. The findings provide vital pointers for improving instruction in early grades by keeping meaning-making at the centre. It is time for us to join hands to support teachers in bringing about the much-needed shifts in classroom practices".

Speaking at the launch, Dr Dhir Jhingran emphasised the need to strengthen student learning and engagement:

"We are really happy to have completed India's first national survey of teaching and learning practices for foundational learning in partnership with several other organisations. Student learning can improve only when children are actively engaged in learning. We hope this report can trigger a nation-wide discourse on the need for transforming teaching and learning for young children in early grades in primary schools in India."

The event brought together representatives from the governments of Assam, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It also saw dignitaries from apex education institutions such as the NCERT, SCERTs, state governments, academic institutions, funding organisations, civil society, and education practitioners. The report received an overwhelming response and appreciation from all the dignitaries and attendees present at the event, speaking volumes about the collective need felt by the education sector in India for such a study.

About TLPS

The Teaching Learning Practices Survey (TLPS) 2025 provides systematic, national-level evidence on teaching practices for language and mathematics in Grades 1 and 2. The Survey was conducted between November 2024 and March 2025 in nine states - Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh - covering 21 districts and 1,050 classrooms. By capturing a wide range of contexts, TLPS provides a rich national-level snapshot of the current teaching and learning practices for foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN).

Anchored by Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) and supported by Tata Trusts, the study has been implemented in collaboration with a consortium of organisations - Centre for microFinance, Educational Initiatives, Madhi Foundation, QUEST, and Vikramshila Education Resource Society - that share a deep interest and commitment to working with the government education system to improve foundational learning at scale.

About Language and Learning Foundation

Founded in 2015, Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) is an education non-profit dedicated to improving foundational literacy and numeracy outcomes of students in primary grades at scale, in collaboration with the national and state governments in India. LLF is a system-focused and impact-driven organisation that takes a three-pronged approach for equitable foundational learning improvements through Continuous Professional Development of teachers and mentors, District Demonstration Programmes and System Strengthening on FLN with a focus on inclusivity and equity. Since its inception, LLF has worked in 10 states, reaching 2.18 crore children and 11.8 lakh teachers and educators through State Level Technical Support and improved learning outcomes of 14 lakh children through District Demonstration Programmes and teaching-learning practices of 2,50,000 teachers and teacher educators.

