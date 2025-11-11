Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Practices

PRNewswire

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences Limited, a material subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE: 530549) (NSE: SHILPAMED), has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal by EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

The company achieved an exceptional score of 82/100, placing it in the 98th percentile globally among 130,000 + companies evaluated by EcoVadis. This performance underscores our industry-leading Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and reflects our long-term commitment to building a responsible, resilient, and sustainable pharmaceutical enterprise.

EcoVadis assesses organizations on four key pillars Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement and this recognition positions Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences among the top few global companies rated for sustainable business operations.

Speaking on this milestone, Mr. Keshav Bhutada, ED & CEO of Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences emphasized that "Sustainability and innovation are integral to Shilpa's CDMO growth strategy to work with global innovator companies for their New chemical Entity programs. The EcoVadis Gold Medal is a testimony to our relentless efforts toward responsible manufacturing, ethical governance, and inclusive growth that creates enduring value for patients and partners. We look forward to work with more global innovator companies"

This achievement further strengthens Shilpa's credentials with global customers, investors, and partners, reinforcing their positioning as a trusted global CDMO partner with sustainability at the core of their operations.

About Shilpa Medicare Limited

Shilpa Medicare Limited (BSE: 530549 | NSE: SHILPAMED) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture, and marketing of APIs, formulations, and biologics across oncology, infectious diseases, and specialty segments. With expertise in complex generics, novel drug delivery systems, and CDMO services, Shilpa serves patients in over 80 countries. For more information, visit www.vbshilpa.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements describing the Company's objectives, plans, and expectations for future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including regulatory approvals, clinical outcomes, market conditions, and competitive developments. Shilpa Medicare undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

