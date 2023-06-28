Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence launches Future-Forward Undergraduate Design Program

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 28: Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, India's leading comprehensive, research-centric, multidisciplinary university, has launched an undergraduate program in Design. This course will start from the academic session beginning in 2023 and is aimed at meeting the accelerating demand of the course both nationally and in Delhi NCR.

The program draws upon Shiv Nadar IoE's trailblazing and widely recognized multidisciplinary approach while keeping the focus on the needs for a sustainable future. Students will have the opportunity to delve into Complex Systems, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR), as well as sustainability and systems approach in various design-related fields. Courses in high-demand areas like Digital Interface Design, Design for Sustainability, Smart Products, and Mobility Design will also be offered in Visual Communication. More details are available on this link- Shiv Nadar University: Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) (snuadmissions.com).

Dr. Rajat Kathuria, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences at Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence said, "India has a high demand for skilled design professionals in both public and private sectors. To meet the industry's requirements, our program aims to equip students with a comprehensive skill set that encompasses creative thinking, problem-solving, and technological expertise. We believe that by fostering a collaborative and innovative learning environment, we can nurture the next generation of design leaders who will shape the future."

About the Program: The 4-year, full time program will offer students choice-based streaming in three domains of design: Experience Design (UI/UX), Product-System Design, and Visual Communication Design, with an option for upgradation to a 5-year Integrated B. Des. -M. Des. degree. The curriculum will give students real-world problems via hands-on exercises, industry projects, and mandatory internships. Dr. Kathuria has established a special Dean's Entrance Scholarship for the program for exceptionally meritorious students.

Eligibility criteria: 55% marks in aggregate in 12th Board Exam (English must be a compulsory subject) in case of CBSE and ISC. An aggregate score of 28 with a minimum 4 in every course will be required for IB students.

Students will be further selected based on either the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) or the university's own entrance examination, the SNIoE Design Aptitude Test (SNIoE DAT) which will be conducted online.

In keeping with its commitment to world-class learning, the university is home to the Shiv Nadar IoE - Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence (SDC). This is a state-of-the-art centre that offers the Dassault Systemes' globally recognized 3D Experience platform to students. This facilitates the creation of a future-ready global workforce and increases employability.

