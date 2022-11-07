Shiv Nadar IoE Hacks concludes; Team 'Compos' Grab Top Honours and move on to participate in the Global UNLEASH Innovation Lab India 2022

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, DCR-NCR recently concluded the Shiv Nadar IoE Hacks, a collaborative pitch led sustainability challenge allowing students to share innovative solutions for aquatic ecosystem conservation.

Held at the Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR from 4th to 6th November, the competition received an enthusiastic participation from close to 50 students.

The Compos was declared the winners and will move forward to participate in the Global UNLEASH Hacks for 2022 that will be held in Mysore from 3rd to 11th December 2022.

The finale also hosted a fireside chat with Ms Roshni Nadar Malhotra on using innovation to create sustainable solutions to save the environment.

Team Compos' solution titled 'Directing towards 'Pallikaranai' incentivises citizens of Chennai to sell their waste to them instead of throwing it into the Pallikaranai. Team Eco-Heal were declared as first runners up who developed IoT pumps that connected with sensors to stop over-irrigation in paddy farms. Team Reconnect were declared second runner-up who developed an app that connects industries with re-cycle hubs as well as the government to work in tandem with each other.

The two-day sustainability challenge leveraged the UNLEASH - Shiv Nadar IoE methodology and brought together students to collaborate, ideate, design, prototype, and pitch solutions to an internal jury helmed by Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University (IoE), Delhi-NCR. As part of the Shiv Nadar IoE Hacks, thematic insight sessions providing participants inspiration and key learnings on the essence of the theme.

Addressing the participants of Shiv Nadar IoE Hack, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, Trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation and Founder of The Habitats Trust, "HCL embodies UNLEASH's values of innovation, entrepreneurship, and cross-sector partnership to create an impact. I am delighted to see the enthusiastic participation in the Shiv Nadar IoE Hack and wish the winning talent the very best to showcase their ideas and solutions for eco-prosperity that contributes towards the SDGs."

Dr Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor at Shiv Nadar University (Institution of Eminence), Delhi-NCR said, "It is encouraging to see our youth step up and seize every possible opportunity to undo the damage from decades of environmental abuse. At our institution, we have made it our mission to nurture students who are passionate the environment and sustainability. We are delighted to be part of UNLEASH Innovation India Labs 2022 that will offer our students an opportunity to create imaginative solutions to some of the most critical challenges we face today."

is part of the year-long collaboration between HCL Group and UNLEASH, a global innovation program for the (SDGs) by mobilizing youth and develop innovative solutions to promote aquatic ecosystem conservation. Working towards the thematic track for 2022 - From Source to Sink - winning solutions from each initiative of this collaboration will aim to tackle challenges from Source (mountains & glaciers) to Sink (oceans and seas) and their links to terrestrial ecosystems.

The winning team from Shiv Nadar IoE Hacks will be among 1,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 35 to ideate innovative solutions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for aquatic ecosystem conservation. The UNLEASH Innovation Lab 2022 will take place in the state of Karnataka in India, from the December 3rd - 11th.

UNLEASH is a global initiative that brings together young leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs to develop innovative solutions to the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Its mission is to empower and unite passionate youth and engage cross-sector partners to generate and grow solutions to achieve the SDGs. We envision to be the most impactful youth innovation platform for the SDGs.

