Shiv Nadar School Sets a New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Most Contributions to Handprint Painting in One Hour with the Aim to Promote Water Conservation

New Delhi [India], March 19: In a unique initiative that merges environmental awareness with a record-breaking feat, 2232 students and educators of Shiv Nadar School set the Guinness World Record title for the Most contributions to a handprint painting in one hour on March 14, 2024, at Shiv Nadar School Faridabad.

This world record serves as a powerful symbol of the school's commitment to environmental stewardship and creating sensitisation on the conservation and preservation of nature in children from early years. The #EveryDropCounts pledge, taken by all participants, aligns with Shiv Nadar School's core principle of Responsibility and UN Sustainable Development Goal 6: Ensure availability and sustainable management of Water and Sanitation for all. By creating this giant handprint painting, students visually represented the collective power of individual actions to drive home the message that water is an important resource and needs to be conserved.

The initiative saw the presence of Col. (Retd.) Gopal Karunakaran, CEO, Shiv Nadar School; Arti Dawar, Deputy CEO, Shiv Nadar School; Anju Wal, Director Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad; Anju Soni, Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Noida; Monica Sagar, Director Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon; Vandana Marda, Director Brand and Communication, Shiv Nadar School; and Mr. Rishi Nath Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records. It was flagged off by Gul Panag, who is known for her diverse roles as an actress, model, activist, and entrepreneur working on education, environmental issues, and disaster management - a champion of sustainable living.

Congratulating the students at Shiv Nadar School for breaking the Guinness World Record and achieving this incredible milestone, Gul Panag said, "It was a thrill to be part of this event, especially as it was for such a noble cause: water conservation. In my opinion, truly driving change in children happens at an early age. By planting the seed of environmental consciousness early on, we empower every child to become a changemaker. Shiv Nadar School is setting a phenomenal benchmark in this regard. The students will undoubtedly take these valuable lessons home with them. Now, the responsibility falls upon parents to uphold these principles within the community, fostering a movement for environmental responsibility. We can only imagine the positive impact if such values had been instilled in us during our own schooling; perhaps things would have been different."

"In the near future, half of the world's population is projected to live in water-stressed areas. To ensure all people have access to water, we need to innovate new ways to help conserve and reuse this precious resource. A better future for India and the world necessitates that we raise children to be sensitive to the environment and our natural resources. Sustainability has always remained one of the key areas of focus at Shiv Nadar School. I believe education serves not only as a tool for personal advancement, but also as a catalyst for societal change. Within every student's pledge that we took today lies an acknowledgement of the interconnectedness of existence. This pledge goes beyond mere commitment; it signifies an awakening of our shared responsibility as stewards of the Earth," said, Col. (Retd.) Gopal Karunakaran, CEO, Shiv Nadar School.

While addressing the students, Arti Dawar, Deputy CEO, stated, "Today, we stand on the brink of an imminent water crisis. Water conservation is now an urgent need of the hour. As we participate in creating history through the 'Every Drop Counts Pledge,' we stand to inspire with a powerful call to action towards using water responsibly and saving countless lives. Each of us here is a change-maker, and we stand today, recognising our responsibility toward solving the challenges of a water crisis. Our pledge is just the beginning of our journey and movement towards water conservation."

Breaking the Record for a Sustainable Future

The event was a vibrant celebration of environmental consciousness. Over 2,500 participants, including students, educators, and guests, came together to create a breathtaking handprint masterpiece. The official record attempt was closely monitored by the Guinness World Records adjudicator and followed strict rules and documentation procedures. Super-washable, child-safe paints in shades reminiscent of nature - blues and greens echoing water, ocean and sky were chosen, reflecting the colours of Shiv Nadar School.

The day concluded with a vote of thanks by Vandana Marda, Director of Brand and Communication at Shiv Nadar School, who stated that we are a community united by a deep sense of responsibility and collective love for our planet. She mentioned that the journey was an incredible reminder of what we can achieve when we come together, driven by purpose and passion. This feat could not have been achieved without the dedication, grit, and resolve of all.

Shiv Nadar School has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable practices, and its efforts have been recognised and lauded by many. The school has been committed to water conservation, which is evident through various initiatives, including the installation of advanced water purification systems and regular quality checks. Additionally, the school educates students on water conservation through workshops and innovative projects. The school minimises water wastage with measures like dual flushing systems and rainwater harvesting, contributing significantly to environmental sustainability.

