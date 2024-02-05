Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Successfully Concludes 4th Edition of Genomics India Conference 2024

BusinessWire India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5: Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, India's youngest Institution of Eminence (IoE), successfully concluded its three-day Genomics India Conference 2024 (GIC2024), that aimed at highlighting the latest research, technologies, breakthroughs, challenges, and strategies in understanding the genomics. Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India graced the event as its Chief Guest.

More than 500 renowned leaders in genomics from the US, UK, Europe, and Asia Pacific participated in the three-day conference. The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Nobel laureates, leading researchers, government officials, and regulatory experts. Notable highlights included the workshop on next-generation sequencing (NGS) analytics and Genome Informatics Programme, providing attendees with practical insights into crucial topics such as NGS data QC, alignment/assembly, annotation, variant calling, interpretation, and reporting.

Genomics is the emerging science of understanding the human genome. It deals with the analysis of gene and genome and determines how the DNA in every human being affects individuality, health and disease. While genetics helps to know how some disease conditions are inherited in families. Profound analysis of complex diseases like asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart disease etc are performed by genomics studies because a combination of genetic and environmental factors causes these problems than just an individual gene.

Dr Raja Mugasimangalam, CEO of Genotypic Technology said, "Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR not only have a highly knowledgeable faculty well-versed in the science of genomics, but also students with great interest in this field. Recognizing genomics as the future and an enabling technology, we are eager to inspire the younger generation to embrace this field."

During the inaugural event, Shikhar Malhotra, CEO & Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare, said, "HCL Healthcare focuses on preventive healthcare, particularly for companies and corporates. The overarching vision revolves around harnessing genomics for predictive analysis and healthcare, aiming to deliver precision-based solutions that significantly enhance lives. The Genomics Conference is an exciting opportunity for us to explore the cutting-edge possibilities in this field and truly revolutionize predictive healthcare."

Dr Sanjeev Galande, Dean of School of Natural Science at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR said, "Some scientists are focused on extending lifespan, while another group strives to understand how to lead a healthy life during aging. In any case, predictive healthcare is the future of medicine, and genomics and epigenomics play a significant role, providing us the power to comprehend and project our health journey for the years ahead. At the Center of Excellence in Epigenetics at the University, we are precisely addressing such complex health related problems using epigenomics methods and disease models."

