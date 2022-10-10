Shivani Nirupam launches her clothing Label

New Delhi (India), October 10: Shivani Nirupam has recently launched her clothing label and it is an unapologetic take on contemporary and chic clothing, meticulously bound together in dreamy fabrics. During Shivani’s journey of exploring different avenues she realised her true calling was making clothes that finally lead to her creating a fashion label.

The label is all set to launch second collection called ‘Bombay Girl- Ethnic Edit’ which is a festive collection of Modern-Indian pieces. Flowy fabrics with signature Shivani Nirupam prints on bright festive-ready shades to die for. The collection aims to cater to audience who loves culture, ethnic silhouettes yet would love to experiment and give hint of western touch to it.

To check out the brand log in to https://shivaninirupam.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor