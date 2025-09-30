Shivani Rahangdale Sawant Wins 2nd Runner Up at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025, Inspiring Women Nationwide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Shivani Rahangdale Sawant, widely known for her inspiring journey, has earned national recognition by securing the 2nd Runner Up title at the Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025 pageant, organized by Mrs. India INC in Goa.

Among thousands of participants and 53 Semi-Finalists from across the country, Shivani Rahangdale stood out for her confidence, intelligence, and graceful presence, making her one of the stars of the grand finale of Mrs. India 2025.

Balancing corporate leadership and personal aspirations, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant currently serves as General Manager, Marketing at Vilas Javdekar Developers, Pune, and as Director at Yugadhyaksh Farmers Producer Company Ltd., a family-run horticulture enterprise with a 90-year legacy. Her journey embodies versatility, discipline, and the true spirit of a Mrs. India Universal Woman.

Beyond the stage, Mrs. India 2025 finalist Shivani Rahangdale recently completed the challenging 142 km Panch Kedar trek in Uttarakhand, covering five sacred Shiva temples in the Himalayas. The trek demanded both physical stamina and mental resilience, qualities that also defined her success at Mrs. India Universal Woman 2025.

Speaking about her achievement, Shivani Rahangdale Sawant said:

“This crown is not just mine. I want every girl to know that dreams are not limited by geography. With courage, hard work, and faith, anything is possible.”

Looking ahead, Mrs. India 2025 runner-up Shivani Rahangdale plans to champion sustainable agriculture, women in agriculture, and leadership initiatives, while also preparing for international beauty platforms.

With her remarkable achievements, Shivani Rahangdale Mrs. India 2025 is an inspiration to women across India who aspire to achieve more, both professionally and personally.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor