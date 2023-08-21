Shop, Save, Repeat: Dive into Irresistible AU Credit Card Offers

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 21: AU Small Finance Bank, a pioneer in delivering inventive banking solutions, is thrilled to unveil an enticing array of unbeatable offers that are poised to redefine the shopping experience for its esteemed clientele. With the AU Credit Card as your ultimate shopping companion, get ready to embark on a journey into a realm of irresistible discounts and rewards across a captivating spectrum of categories. This promises an experience that seamlessly fuses convenience and indulgence.

As you embark on your shopping journey, not only will you revel in a multitude of exclusive discounts, but you'll also amass rewarding points with every transaction. The AU Credit Card harmoniously merges the worlds of savings and rewards, elevating your shopping escapades to soaring new altitudes.

Electronics Extravaganza

Tech enthusiasts are in for a delightful treat with the AU Credit Card's captivating electronics offers, meticulously designed to enhance every gadget lover's experience.

· Croma: Elevate your tech arsenal without breaking the bank, as Croma extends an enticing discount of up to Rs 2000 on your purchases. This substantial reduction ensures that you can upgrade your devices and electronics while keeping your budget intact.

· Vijay Sales: Step into the world of cutting-edge electronics with Vijay Sales, where AU Credit Cardholders can luxuriate in a discount of up to Rs 1000. This offer adds a touch of affordability to your electronics shopping, transforming your tech aspirations into reality.

Entertainment Galore

Entertainment takes center stage with the AU Credit Card's remarkable offers, transforming your leisure activities into unforgettable experiences.

· BookMyShow: Immerse yourself in cinematic magic with a 50% discount, up to INR 400, on Zenith Credit Card transactions through BookMyShow. Whether it's the latest blockbuster or an artistic masterpiece, your movie outings are now both cost-effective and enjoyable.

· INOX: Elevate your movie nights with INOX, where AU Credit Cardholders are treated to a discount of up to Rs 100. Enjoy the latest movies in style and comfort, without compromising on savings.

· Paytm Movies: Delight in a captivating movie experience with Paytm Movies, as AU Credit Cardholders savor a 'Buy 1 Get 1' offer on movie tickets, up to Rs 200 on selected cards. Your cinematic journey just got doubly thrilling, be it a heart-pounding action flick or a heartwarming romance.

Grocery Bliss

Revolutionize your grocery shopping experience with the AU Credit Card's exclusive offers, making everyday essentials both affordable and delightful.

· Bigbasket: Streamline your grocery shopping with Bigbasket, a leading online grocery platform that offers a generous Rs 250 discounts on a minimum spend of Rs 2,500 and above. This offer ensures that your kitchen is well-stocked without compromising your budget.

· Blinkit: Experience the joy of savings as you shop for groceries with Blinkit, which extends an attractive discount of up to Rs 100, making your shopping routine a more economical and rewarding experience.

· Zepto: Elevate your grocery shopping experience with Zepto, where AU Credit Cardholders can relish an enticing 10% discount on transactions of Rs 499 and above. Make the most of this offer and watch your savings grow alongside your reward points.

· Swiggy Instamart: Embrace the convenience of online grocery delivery with Swiggy Instamart, where AU Credit Cardholders can enjoy a maximum discount of Rs 100. Your grocery shopping is now swift, hassle-free, and budget-conscious.

Travel Escapades

Experience the world like never before with the AU Credit Card's remarkable travel offers, tailor-made for the wanderlust in you.

· MakeMyTrip: Uncover new horizons with a flat 15% discount on Domestic Hotels, Villas & Apartments through MakeMyTrip. There's no minimum spend requirement, ensuring your travel aspirations are well within reach. Maximize your savings with a maximum discount of Rs 3,000 as you explore accommodations that suit your preferences.

· Paytm Flights: Take flight with a 12% discount on domestic flights through Paytm Flights. A minimum transaction of Rs 4,000 ensures your travel plans are well-crafted, with a maximum discount of Rs 1,200 adding to the allure. This offer is exclusively available on Fridays, making your weekend getaways even more enticing.

· Yatra: Embark on a journey of discovery with a 12% discount on Domestic Flight bookings through Yatra. With a minimum spend of Rs 3,500, explore new destinations and create unforgettable memories, all while enjoying a maximum discount of Rs 1,500.

Stay tuned for more exciting offers in various categories, as AU Small Finance Bank continues to redefine the art of shopping, saving, and repeating with its exclusive AU Credit Card benefits.

For more information, please visit AU Credit Card Offers.

AU Small Finance Bank is a leading financial institution in India dedicated to offering a wide range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and financial inclusion, AU Small Finance Bank continues to set new benchmarks in the banking industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor