Shree OSFM E-Mobility Reports 115 Percent Surge in Net Profit for H1 FY25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited (NSE - SHREEOSFM), company is engaged in providing employee & others passenger transportation services across major cities in India, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY25

*Total Income of Rs 68.89 Cr, YoY growth of 23.08%

*EBITDA of Rs 9.18 Cr, YoY growth of 24.31%

*EBITDA Margin of 13.33%, YoY growth of 13 Bps

*Net Profit of Rs 4.78 Cr, YoY growth of 114.81%

*Net Profit Margin of 6.94%, YoY growth of 296 Bps

*EPS of Rs 3.29, YoY growth of 55.19%

Commenting on the performance, Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag, Chairman and Whole Time Director, Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited said, "Our performance in the first half of FY25 reflects the growing demand for dependable, efficient corporate transportation services in India's major business hubs. We are pleased to report a 23% increase in total revenue to Rs69 crore, alongside a significant growth in net profit to Rs4.78 crore.

This growth is a testament to our asset-light model and adaptable service offerings tailored to meet the evolving needs of our clients. With an expanding client base and a strong reputation for reliability and service excellence, we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory in the coming quarters. We remain committed to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our fleet partnerships, and delivering safe, premium transportation solutions for India's top employers

As we look to the future, we are focused on leveraging digital advancements to enhance route optimization, fleet utilization, and client engagement. By investing in technology and expanding our vendor partnerships, we aim to further strengthen our position as a trusted transportation partner for India's top employers, driving operational excellence and sustainable growth. We are confident that our continued emphasis on quality and client satisfaction will pave the way for even greater achievements in the coming quarters."

