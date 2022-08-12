Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya gets empanelled under Ayushman Bharat

Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya (SRN) has been empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. All Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries can avail of the cashless facility at Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane, Mulund, Seawood and its new centre, Vashi.

The objective is to explore the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana program and assess how far it could achieve the goal of universal health coverage. It is a centrally sponsored scheme jointly funded by the union government and the states. It is the world's most extensive government-sponsored healthcare programme, offering services to people of 50 crores (500 million).

Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries are those Families that do not have an earning adult member aged between 16 and 59 years. Households headed by female members have no adult male members aged between 16 and 59 years. Households with a single room having makeshift walls and roofs can take advantage or benefit from this scheme. The SRN mission has been the dream of Dr Nitin Deshpande, a highly qualified eye specialist and chairman who, along with his team of qualified doctors, has performed over 50,000 surgeries in the past 20 years and earned the trust of over one lakh patients. Cumulatively the team has over 150 years of experience providing critical eye care treatment. The chairman says, "This empanelment gives our commitment to the society. Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries can avail themselves of the cashless facility at Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya, Thane, Mulund, Seawood and its new upcoming centres". He said, "Today, the second generation of young doctors are working closely with each other and providing world-class services and surgeries at affordable prices. Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya's team of specialists provides comprehensive eye care to every section of the population at our centres and rural areas at very reasonable costs compared to our peers.

SRN is equipped with the latest diagnostic and surgical equipment to cater to all patient needs under one roof. The ophthalmologists in the hospital are specialists in cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, Lasik surgery, Lasik vision correction and more. The hospital is dedicated to providing a high-class eye care service to one and all. Concludes Dr Deshpande, "Having served thousands of patients with quality eye care, we find ourselves humbled in gratitude for being able to deliver hope and promise in every eye that sees us. We stand committed to serving this cause to as many and in as better ways as we can."

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor