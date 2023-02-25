Shree Ramkrishna Trust to host ‘Pure Vivaah’ mass marriage ceremony on Feb 25

The mass marriage ceremony is being organised at Gopin village of Mota Varachha under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat BJP President CR Patil, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh, ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries will bless the newly-wed couples.

Shree Ramkrishna Exports will give gifts of Rs. 3 lakh to all the brides.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 25: As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Shree Ramkrishna Welfare Trust has organised the ‘Pure Vivaah’ mass marriage ceremony in Surat on February 25. As many as 70 couples will tie the knot on the auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat BJP President and MP CR Patil, Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh, state ministers, MLAs, senior bureaucrats, and other dignitaries will attend the mass marriage ceremony and bless the couples.

Giving more details about the mass marriage ceremony, Jayantibhai Narola of Shree Ramkrishna Welfare Trust, said, “Shree Ramkrishna Welfare Trust is organising several events to celebrate the 75 years of Indian independence. The Trust had decided to give back to society through exemplary initiatives as a part of the celebrations. A grand ‘Pure Vivaah Lagnotsav’ is being organised at Gopin village as a part of the same. Sixty-eight couples will get married at the mass marriage ceremony.”

SRK Knowledge Foundation’s Govindbhai Dholakia said, “All the brides who are getting married are like our daughters. We have organised the mass marriage ceremony in such a manner and in such an environment that they will get the feeling that they are getting married at their home and not in a mass marriage ceremony.”

The partners of Shree Ramkrishna Exports and other distinguished guests will perform the kanyadaan of the young brides. The brides will be given goods and valuables worth Rs. 3 lakh as their wedding gifts by Shree Ramkrishna Exports.

The guests and people participating in the marriage processions will get a unique welcome and will be gifted tulsi saplings.

Young daughters to be feted

Along with the kanyadaan of 70 brides during the mass marriage ceremony, Shree Ramkrishna Welfare Trust will felicitate daughters who have brought glory to the country in various fields. Police constable Pritiben Patel, who has won laurels in sports at the international level, Shreya Thummar, who has received a job offer from The World Bank at a young age, and Dhruvi Jasani, who has been selected to the NASA University, will be honoured on the occasion. The fathers of 10 successful daughters will also be felicitated.

