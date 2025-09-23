Shree TMT Awarded 5-Star Rating Green Steel Certificate by NISST

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: Shree TMT, one of India's most trusted and innovative steel brands, has been conferred with the prestigious 5-Star Rating Green Steel Certificate by the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST).

The certificate was received by Mr. Prakash Goenka, Managing Director of Devashree Ispat Private Limited (Shree TMT),in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Renewable Energy Shri Prahlad Joshi . This recognition highlights Shree TMT's leadership in eco-friendly and sustainable steel manufacturing.

Shree TMT has consistently set benchmarks in the steel industry for its high-strength TMT bars, durability, and environmentally responsible practices. A few months ago, the company also achieved the GreenPro Ecolabel Certification, a major milestone recognizing its TMT rebars as manufactured using sustainable and eco-friendly methods. The GreenPro certification validated Shree TMT's commitment to energy-efficient processes, resource optimization, and reduced environmental impact, reinforcing the brand's position as a responsible steel manufacturer in Hyderabad, Telangana, and beyond.

Shree TMT has also been approved by the Telangana state to supply steel for public infrastructure projects, and in 2025, the company was recognized among the Top 10 Steel Bar & Wire Manufacturers in India by Industry Outlook Magazine, underscoring its leadership and excellence in the steel sector.

The new 5-Star Rating Green Steel Certificate further strengthens Shree TMT's efforts in promoting green steel practices and sustainable construction solutions, showcasing the company's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint while delivering top-quality TMT rebars.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Prakash Goenka said:

"Receiving the 5-Star Green Steel Certification is a proud moment for Shree TMT. It recognizes our sustained commitment to sustainable steel manufacturing, building on our earlier GreenPro certification, and reaffirms our mission to deliver high-quality, environmentally responsible steel to the construction industry."

With this recognition, Shree TMT continues to lead the green steel revolution in India, offering products that combine strength, durability, and sustainability for modern construction needs.

For more details on Shree TMT's sustainable practices and product range, visit shreetmt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor