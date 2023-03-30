Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd signs on as Associate Sponsor of Rajasthan Royals for the 2023 Season

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 30 (/BusinessWire India): Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd, today announced that their brand, Goel TMT will be one of the Associate Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for the upcoming three seasons of India's premier cricket league.

Goel TMT is one of central India's largest fully integrated steel plants that produces the highest quality steel for pan-India distribution. For over 2 decades, it has been one of India's most credible brands with quality & trust at the core of product development.

Speaking on the association, Sandeep Goel, Director, Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd said: "Association with such a prominent league fills us with high energy. A successful partnership with Rajasthan Royals previously has reinstated our faith and we are elated to be partnering with such a promising franchise that embodies the same values of commitment, aspiration, and strength as GOEL TMT. We look at this association as a long-standing partnership that continues to get stronger each year. Our extension of the contract with the RR team for another three years is a testament to our faith in the team's capabilities and reinforces our core values of trust, strength, and belief in them."

The partnership is a continuation of the deal signed in 2021 with Rajasthan Royals and will mark Goel TMT's fifth year in the league. Given the prominent worldwide viewership of the league, the brand has found an ideal platform to bring its presence to millions of fans. Goel elaborates, "Cricket is undoubtedly the most loved & watched sport in the country. This league gives us the perfect opportunity to bring forth Goel TMT's presence and connect with millions of young and vibrant individuals across the nation. We're beyond excited to see how this season unfolds."

Goel TMT will be the associate sponsor for the Rajasthan Royals team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the 2023 league season. The brand logo will appear on the team's trousers on both sides.

Meanwhile, Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer, Rajasthan Royals, stated, "A partnership extension is something truly motivational, as it means we have delivered material value for our partner. In this case that partner is Goel TMT, with whom we have had an extremely fruitful association and are delighted to be extending with them for another three years. We will continue to drive Goel TMT's marketing goals and look forward to a successful season ahead."

