HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 20: Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Limited, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of sponge iron, has announced the launch of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will open on June 24, 2025, and close on June 26, 2025, with a price band of ₹56 to ₹59 per equity share of face value ₹10 each.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 50,70,000 equity shares, aggregating to ₹29.91 crore at the upper price band. The issue is being managed by Hem Securities Limited. KFin Technologies Limited is acting as the registrar to the issue.

The minimum application lot is 2,000 equity shares. Allocation is as follows:

- 24,02,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB)

- 7,24,000 shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NII)

- 16,86,000 shares for Retail Individual Investors (RII)

- 2,58,000 shares for Market Makers

Utilization of Proceeds:

- Funding of Capital Expenditure Requirements of our Company towards set up of Captive Power Plant at Siltara-Raipur: ₹2,300 Lakhs

- General Corporate Purpose

Company Overview

Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Limited, incorporated in 2003 and based in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, operates in the sponge iron manufacturing segment. The company owns a manufacturing unit spread across 13.45 acres with an annual installed capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes. Sponge iron produced by the company is a key raw material for electric arc and induction furnace-based steel production.

The company is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certified.

Financial Highlights (FY25):

- Revenue: ₹80.47 crore

- EBITDA: ₹10.78 crore (13.40%)

- PAT: ₹9.20 crore (11.43%)

- ROCE: ~15%

Leadership

- Mr. Manoj Parasrampuria, Chairman and Managing Director

- Mr. Abhishek Parasrampuria, CFO

Investor and Media Contact:

Corporate Communications - Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Limited

Flat No. 2-D, 2nd Floor, Tower No. 1, Alcove Gloria, 403/1, Dakshindari Road, VIP Road, Sreebhumi, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata - 700048

- Email: cs@shkraipur.com

- Website: www.shkraipur.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking in nature, involving risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron Limited does not undertake to update these statements publicly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor