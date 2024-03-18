SHRM India Announces the 10th Edition of Tech Conference, One of India's Biggest Gatherings of HR Professionals

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18: SHRM India is thrilled to announce the 10th edition of SHRM India Tech'24 Conference & Expo, scheduled for May 9-10, 2024, Hyderabad. Following the resounding success of past events, this year's conference stands as a pivotal platform delving into the future of work, propelled by the dynamic fusion of technology and human-centric methodologies. The theme of this year's conference & expo is #PastForward.

The two-day long SHRM India Tech'24 Conference & Expo will serve as a platform for professional networking, bringing together a vibrant community of over 2500 HR and Tech leaders, including more than 500 CXOs. This gathering facilitates the forging of meaningful connections and collaborations, enriching the collective experience of all participants.

#shrmindiatech will take place in the hybrid mode, and will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in the latest advancements in WorkTech solutions through an interactive virtual expo. The event boasts of a robust program schedule comprising over 40 sessions and 20+ learning hours, curated by a distinguished lineup of over 120 industry experts/speakers. Participants will have the chance to garner valuable insights, strategies, and best practices from these luminaries, fostering confidence in steering the trajectory of the future workforce.

Commenting on the announcement of the SHRM India Tech'24, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, said, "At SHRM India, we are committed to advancing the HR profession by equipping professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving workplace landscape. The SHRM India Tech'24 Conference & Expo represents a convergence of industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and innovative strategies, empowering HR professionals to lead with confidence in an era of unprecedented change."

"At its core, the SHRM India Tech'24 Conference & Expo is designed with a singular mission: to equip HR professionals with the indispensable knowledge and tools needed to navigate the evolving workplace terrain. The conference & expo promises to be a beacon of innovation and enlightenment for the HR community," she further added.

The conference's dynamic format ensures engagement for attendees of diverse learning styles. From keynote addresses by industry trailblazers to interactive masterclasses, live demonstrations of cutting-edge WorkTech solutions, fireside chats with esteemed leaders, and engaging panel discussions, the event offers a multifaceted learning experience tailored to cater to varying preferences and interests of the stakeholders.

Delving into the thematic aspects shaping the future of HR practices, the conference explores a wide spectrum of topics. From the burgeoning realm of employee experience (EX) platforms to the strategic integration of AI in recruitment and talent management, cybersecurity protocols for remote work environments, ethical considerations in deploying WorkTech solutions, and the imperative of prioritizing employee wellness through technology, the event offers comprehensive insights into navigating the digital age workforce landscape.

Moreover, the conference shines a spotlight on critical imperatives such as reskilling and upskilling initiatives, fostering a human-centric approach to AI integration in the workforce, nurturing talent pipelines, harnessing the potential of augmented reality in learning and development, and understanding the dynamics of the freelance workforce, among other pertinent subjects. Throughout these discussions, the emphasis remains steadfastly anchored on fostering workplace inclusivity and belongingness, even as technology continues to evolve and redefine traditional paradigms.

This year's speaker lineup includes Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd.; D Shivakumar, Conference Chair & Operating Partner, Advent International Private Equity; Nick Schacht, SHRM-SCP, Chief Commercial Officer, SHRM; Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM India, APAC & MENA; Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, International Cricket Council; Tejas Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions; Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies; Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India; Babita Baruah, CEO, VML India; Pranjal Sharma, Economic Analyst, Advisor & Author - The Next New; Dr Ranjan Banerjee, Vice Chancellor, Nayanta University; Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director and Professor of Strategy, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB); Poonam Kaul, Founder, House of Omkar & Walnut Tree; Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu Businessline; and Partha Neog, CEO & Co-Founder, Vantage Circle, among others.

SHRM creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor