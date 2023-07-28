Shubham K Mart Launches Mega Store in Surat with India’s Biggest Discount Offer

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 28: Shubham K Mart, India’s rapidly growing hypermarket chain, has set its sights on the diamond city of Surat as it announces the grand opening of its megastore with an unprecedented discount offer on July 28. Shubham k mart launched Mahutsav offer 28 to 30 where we will be providing free gifts to the first 2000 customers for 3 days 28 to 30.

Headquartered in Raipur, Shubham K Mart has already established its presence in Chattisgarh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Now, it ventures into the rapidly growing Jahangirpura area of Surat, offering customers an unbeatable range of discounts ranging from 9% to a jaw-dropping 90% on an extensive assortment of products, including groceries, daily necessities, utensils, plastics, textiles, home appliances, home decor, and furnishings.

Founded by Mr. Vijay Kumar Kankariya, Shubham K Mart aims to serve customers with the best quality products at the lowest prices. The hypermarket chain caters to the diverse needs of every individual, offering a wide array of products, such as FMCG items, clothing and apparel, home furnishing and decor, kitchenware, and electronics, among others.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Shubham K Mart has emerged as one of India’s rapidly growing retail success stories over the past two years.

With daily offers already starting at a generous 9%, the retailer has now taken customer delight to new heights by introducing discounts of up to 90% on various product categories. Customers can avail themselves of irresistible offers on daily household essentials, groceries, general merchandise, kitchenware, home appliances, women’s and men’s wear, and much more.

During the launch of the mega discount offer, Mr. Vijay Kumar Kankariya, Chairman & Managing Director of Shubham K Mart Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are always looking for ways to provide our customers with the best shopping experience through unbeatable deals. Our goal is to put smiles on their faces and fill their hearts with joy.”

The Kankaria family, known for operating Sumeet Bazar, Chhattisgarh’s largest organized multi-brand family fashion chain since 1984, has been the driving force behind Shubham K Mart’s remarkable growth. With 23 existing stores, Shubham K Mart is now expanding its reach to western Indian states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, with plans to open 14 more stores in these states within the next year.

For more details please contact Shubham k mart Jahangirpura customer support no:

9343691063

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor