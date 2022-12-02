Shubhashish Homes wins the most prestigious Realty+ award for “Themed Project of the Year”

New Delhi (India), December 2: The Indian real estate scenario has been on a boom like never before. With the new brands coming in the competition has also increased amongst the big real estate players. One such emerging big player is Shubhashish Homes, a Rajasthan based Real Estate start up of the Shubhashish Group. The Shubhashish Group has grown and made itself popular with its first project – Shubhashish Geeta, Jaipur. The group is led by its Chairman Mr. J.K Jajoo and the Executive Director & CEO Mr. Mohit Jajoo.

Shubhashish Geeta has become the talk of the town for its unique theme of “Live the Resort Lifestyle, Daily”. The project is being developed in a phase wise manner with the delivery of its 1st phase 10 months before the promised time. The brand is known for its one of a kind development of amenities, such as a river and forest theme Central Park which is the life of the project, 70000 sq ft of green area, more than 21000 trees and plants, ponds, water bodies, pet zone, basketball court, tennis court, badminton court, 2 swimming pools, 2 clubhouses and many more. The project is extremely nature friendly as the water-harvesting pits at Shubhashish Geeta are estimated to be the highest per acre in North India. The trees and plants at the property amount to one of the highest per-acre plantation density in Rajasthan. The eco-friendly features at the project site also include smart meters for water, over 450 charging points for electric cars, usage of recycled water from AC and STP for plantation and flushing, and many more. The density of trees and plants provide a better Air Quality for the exclusive 400 residents.

These have been challenging times for all, and the winners of these awards will stand testament to the resilience, innovation, and vision of the region’s real estate industry.

The achievements of Shubhashish Homes for its pioneer project Shubhashish Geeta have been recognized and felicitated by the expert jury at Realty+. Shubhashish Homes was awarded “Themed Project of the Year” for its Resort Lifestyle themed project Shubhashish Geeta.

The award ceremony was held at hotel Radisson Blu, New Delhi on the 30th November 2022.

Mr Mohit Jajoo, CEO & Executive Director, Shubhashish Homes, Received the award on behalf of Shubhashish Homes.

The Realty+ Excellence Awards have earned a reputation for being the standard for innovation and achievement in real estate. For the winners, they serve as a tribute to their outstanding performance across real estate categories.

