Shukrana Motion Pictures Makes a Bold Splash with Its Debut Film 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: In a world where film subjects can often feel repetitive, Shukrana Motion Pictures is turning heads with a first-of-its-kind venture into uncharted waters - quite literally. With the announcement of their debut film, 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' (translation: "Urination is Prohibited"), Shukrana Motion Pictures is putting a spotlight on many people would rather ignore: public urination.

Founded by Neeraj Bhadani and Narendra Sahu, Shukrana Motion Pictures is already creating waves with its audacious approach to filmmaking. Their mantra? Tackle societal issues head-on with stories that blend humor, heart, and hard-hitting messages. And with their debut film, they've set the bar sky-high by focusing on something as unconventional yet critical as public sanitation. Who knew that tackling a subject like wall urination could be so...cinematic?

'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' isn't just another run-of-the-mill social drama - it's a quirky, bold, and thought-provoking narrative that puts hygiene and respect for public spaces center stage. In a society where sanitation is often overlooked, this film asks an important question: What happens when the issue of public urination is finally confronted?

Neeraj Bhadani, Founder of Shukrana Motion Pictures, explains: _"As we launch Shukrana Motion Pictures, we wanted to make a splash, and what better way than with a topic that literally hits the streets? With 'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai', we're showing that even taboo subjects can spark important conversations. Our aim is to create films that make people laugh, think, and most importantly, act. This film is just the beginning of our commitment to unique and powerful storytelling."_

Sunil Subramani, the film's director, adds"It's not every day you direct an interesting film like this but that's exactly what makes this project so special As It's an unusual subject, and through our storytelling, we want the audience to walk away not just entertained, but also aware of how a small act of negligence can have far-reaching consequences"_

With a stellar cast featuring Kainaat Arora, Satyajeet Dubey, Jannat Zubair, Hiten Tejwani, Vinay Anand , and Bijendra Kala, and a story penned by Shivam Prabhakar Chaturvedi, the film combines drama, comedy, and hard-hitting social commentary. Supported by Associate Producer Dev Babbar and casting head Rajesh Gautam ,Shukrana Motion Pictures is positioning itself as a fresh voice in the industry, with an eye for films that don't shy away from bold subjects.

'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' dares to ask: Can we as a society stop treating our public spaces like trash cans? It's a question that hits close to home, or rather, close to the walls we pass by every day.

So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a film that promises to entertain, educate, and leave a lasting impression - in more ways than one!

